Read full article on original website
Related
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing’s ranks, Xi rules
BEIJING (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more military aid
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.
New Pittsburgh Courier
A. Peter Bailey: It’s time for more than ‘Telling It Like It Is’
(TriceEdneyWire.com)—When reading, watching or listening to most of the commentary By Black columnists, editorial writers, television and radio talk show hosts, politicians, educators, playwrights, songwriters, etc., I remember a column I wrote 13 years ago. Entitled “Telling It Like It Is Is Not Enough,” it included the following: “By...
New Pittsburgh Courier
J. Pharoah Doss: Why is ‘duty to retreat’ superior to ‘stand your ground?’
Self-defense laws required a “duty to retreat”. Meaning a threatened person could not harm another, especially with deadly force, if there was an opportunity to flee. The threatened person had to be trapped or cornered. In 2005, Florida became the first state to remove any “duty to retreat”....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Pittsburgh Courier
Reclaiming The Day: What you should know about Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Since 1937, the second Monday of October has been considered a national holiday to recognize Christopher Columbus –– the Italian explorer long credited with “discovering” what is known as North America. The focus of that celebration has changed in recent years, however, as the impact of...
What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.
Comments / 0