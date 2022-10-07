October 7, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Patchy Fog & Frost, Freezing to 80 with Some T'Storms Then Another Big Warm-Up After a Cool-Down....

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting kicks off on Wednesday across the State of Indiana. Voters in Tippecanoe County can cast their ballots on weekdays and two Saturdays at the Tippecanoe County Office Building until Election Day on Nov. 8. Satellite vote centers will also open on certain weekdays and weekends over the next month.

