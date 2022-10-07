ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

October 7, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Patchy Fog & Frost, Freezing to 80 with Some T'Storms Then Another Big Warm-Up After a Cool-Down....

 4 days ago
WLFI.com

What to do with your pumpkins after the fall season

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Pumpkins are a popular fall decoration during the month of October. There's plenty of local farms to buy your pumpkins at this season. One of those businesses is Meyers' Produce and Plants in West Lafayette. Stephen Meyers operates the local produce stand with his...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Potential Halloween candy shortage speculated

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With autumn weather finally sweeping through Indiana, parents and kids alike are preparing for their Halloween traditions as the spooky season fast approaches. However, some Halloween candy buckets may not be as full as they were in previous years, according to a professor from...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Election 2022: Early voting begins Wednesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting kicks off on Wednesday across the State of Indiana. Voters in Tippecanoe County can cast their ballots on weekdays and two Saturdays at the Tippecanoe County Office Building until Election Day on Nov. 8. Satellite vote centers will also open on certain weekdays and weekends over the next month.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways

According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways. According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana voter registration ends Tuesday

INDIANA (WLFI) — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Indiana. Early in-person voting gets underway on Wednesday. Hoosiers can register or update their registration in-person at the Election Office by close of business Tuesday. You've got until midnight, if you go online to "indianavoters.in.gov." At that...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN

