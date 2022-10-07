ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

kitco.com

Auto giant Stellantis signs non-binding MOU with nickel and cobalt development company

GME Resources (ASX: GME) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) announced today that the two signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the future sale of quantities of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the GME's NiWest nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia. NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces

(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) fell about 9% on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, exacerbating investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target. The Amazon.com Inc-backed (AMZN.O) firm on Friday recalled about 13,000...
ECONOMY
Metal Mining
kitco.com

New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation

(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kitco.com

Vital Metals decides not to acquire Quebec rare earth projects

Quebec Precious Metals (TSX.V: CJC) announced yesterday that it will continue to look fora buyer of its heavy rare earth projects in Quebec, Canada. Vital Metals told QPM that it will not proceed with the acquisition, QPM's 68% interest in the Kipawa and 100% interest in the Zeus projects. "Vital’s...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Aura Minerals produces 58,175 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 2022

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company’s statement, at EPP, production was 18% above the same quarter of 2021 and 43%...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth

• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed. Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages ??and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
STOCKS
kitco.com

PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets

(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
BUSINESS

