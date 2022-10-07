Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
The company said that Kounrad's Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
Auto giant Stellantis signs non-binding MOU with nickel and cobalt development company
GME Resources (ASX: GME) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) announced today that the two signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the future sale of quantities of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the GME's NiWest nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia. NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and...
kitco.com
Jaguar Mining reports lower gold production in Q3 2022, increases drilling
The company said that gold production at Pilar was lower by 9% with 11,195 ounces for the quarter...
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
kitco.com
Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says
MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
kitco.com
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) fell about 9% on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, exacerbating investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target. The Amazon.com Inc-backed (AMZN.O) firm on Friday recalled about 13,000...
kitco.com
Hecla produces 3.6 Moz of silver in third quarter, increases 2022 guidance
The company's Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
kitco.com
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
kitco.com
Gatos reports record silver, zinc and lead output in Q3, increases 2022 production guidance
The company said that silver production was 2.7 million ounces, an increase of 59% compared to Q3 2021,...
kitco.com
Vital Metals decides not to acquire Quebec rare earth projects
Quebec Precious Metals (TSX.V: CJC) announced yesterday that it will continue to look fora buyer of its heavy rare earth projects in Quebec, Canada. Vital Metals told QPM that it will not proceed with the acquisition, QPM's 68% interest in the Kipawa and 100% interest in the Zeus projects. "Vital’s...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Aura Minerals produces 58,175 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 2022
According to the company's statement, at EPP, production was 18% above the same quarter of 2021 and 43%...
kitco.com
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
kitco.com
Gold SWOT: Gold mining stocks appear to be teeing up for further growth
• The best-performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 6.48%. The increase may have been buoyed by a report by the Hydrogen Council in collaboration with McKinsey & Co. that notes that to reach the goals of the Inflation Reduction Act, there needs to be a tripling of current spending on green hydrogen production where platinum acts as a catalyst boost the production. Lundin Gold reported a strong third quarter 2022 production beat. Gold production was 122,000 ounces, 13% higher than the 108,000-ounces consensus, driven by better-than-expected head grade and improved recoveries.
kitco.com
UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed. Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and...
kitco.com
China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee
The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages ??and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
kitco.com
Osisko reports record preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin in Q3 2022
Osisko said that the company recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of C$53.7 million during Q3 2022...
kitco.com
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
kitco.com
PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
