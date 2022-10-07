Read full article on original website
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
It was another comfortable victory for Manchester City over Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match. João Cancelo - A nearly perfect performance from the Portuguese defender. It is easy at times to take João for granted., but then he has a day like he had against the Saints. A goal, an assist, and an afternoon full of beautiful, impactful football. Man of the Match well deserved.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Still annoyed about the result at the weekend? Not to worry, there’s no time to dwell on anything, good or bad, because Liverpool are playing 10 games in the next 32 days. Next up is a trip to Ibrox in an attempt to secure a grip on qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Sky Blue News: City Stroll, João Wows, Pep Jokes, and More...
Manchester City dispatched Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Saturday. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get ready for your Premier League Sunday. CITY CLIMB TO SUMMIT WITH EMPHATIC WIN OVER SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City are top of the table as they wait for the...
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
Match Recap: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United - Another Frustrating Trip to London
Leeds United’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea feels like it was so long ago, and this result against Crystal Palace seemed to encapsulate that point as the home side ran out 2-1 winners. The Whites started extremely well, with Palance unable to cope with Leeds’ intense high press. The visitors...
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
After appearing to take a step in the right direction mid-week against Rangers in European action, Liverpool are back in Premier League action looking to get their season on track after something of a stumbling start to the 2022-23 campaign. It’s no easy task for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds, though, with their opponents Arsenal leading the league heading into the matchweek having appeared to have finally taken the next step this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Nobody had more points after eight rounds than Arsenal, who stand on 21—though with Man City playing and winning on Saturday, the Gunners are slotted back into second place at least for the time being.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool match thread: show me something
Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates today, looking to make another early-season statement in a young campaign that has been filled with them. The Reds have dominated the Gunners of late. Arsenal have won just one of the last fourteen Premier League matches between the clubs and have failed to score against Liverpool in six straight in all competitions. You’ll recall that last season, Arsenal were taking it to Liverpool until Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp get into a tiff on the sidelines, which seemed to galvanize the Reds.
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
Monday October 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Villama Preview: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
While the point at Leeds is better than none at all, you can’t help but feel a little disappointed with leaving the other two points at Elland Road. Another one of those matches comes up Monday against Nottingham Forest. Sitting last in the table, Forest have most recently lost 4-0 at Leicester City, with a 2-3 home loss to Fulham prior to that, and a 2-3 home loss to Bournemouth to round things out. They’re not very good. Players to look out for include midfielder Jesse Lingard, midfielder Lewis O’Brien, and and right-back Neco Williams.
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
Aubameyang adds some extra spice to Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on November 6
Summer is over, fall is here, winter is coming. And that means it’s time for a Chelsea striker to say something on video that causes an entire newscycle. Thankfully, this time it’s not only an older video, shot at the start of the calendar year, it also doesn’t actually directly concern us. It does however ensure that our game against Arsenal on Sunday, November 6 will be extra spicy, above and beyond a normal top-four rivalry encounter.
