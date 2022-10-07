Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 bug activates Crash Detection and calls 911 with the user on a rollercoaster
The iPhone 14 series has had its share of bugs this year, including one that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. Eventually, Apple sent out iOS 16.0.2 to fix the problem. One of the strangest bugs we've heard of can be blamed on the iPhone 14 line's new Crash Detection feature which detects when an automobile accident might have occurred and will call for emergency help if it sees that the iPhone user is not responding within 20 seconds after the impact.
WhatsApp might soon increase the group chat cap to 1024 people
If you are a WhatsApp user with a lot of friends, and we mean a lot, lot — 1000+ — you will be happy to learn that, soon, you will probably be able to add up to 1024 of your friends in one group chat. As WABetaInfo first...
Apple kills the bug that crashes the Mail app and others with iOS 16.0.3
The release of the iPhone 14 series has been accompanied by several bugs, many of them becoming the source of endless entertainment. We had the issue that caused the iPhone 14 Pro models to grind and shake (like Candy at your local nudie bar) when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. Apple pushed out iOS 16.0.2 to exterminate that bug.
Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip
During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
Zuckerberg announces $1,500 Meta Quest Pro and takes a shot at Apple
On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's new $1,499 Quest Pro Virtual Reality (VR) headset. VR gives the user the immersive experience of being in a fabricated environment that is not real, no matter how realistic it looks. Meta's CEO and co-founder took a shot at Apple which is supposed to unveil its own pricey mixed-reality headset early next year.
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Don't expect the USB-C iPhone 15 to also offer faster charging
After the recent passage of the common charging standard requirements in the European Parliament, Apple will have to equip the last holdouts among its devices that feature a Lightning port, with a USB-C one by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple won't be waiting for the...
Google's archaic Pixel 4 is still around, fetching an unbeatable price with Android 13 (brand new)
Can't decide whether to purchase the reasonably priced new Pixel 7 right now or "settle" for the older, even cheaper, and similarly value-packed Pixel 6 or 6 Pro? What if you were to buy the Pixel 4 instead?. That sounds like a decidedly... eccentric idea most Android power users could...
These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals
The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas. While Amazon (and...
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an outright Amazon Prime Early Access steal right now
It looks like Christmas has come (really) early for pretty much all types of gadget-loving bargain hunters this year, with Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale including amazing deals on many of the world's overall best phones, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and more. As always, the most expensive mobile devices...
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Another blow-up, Samsung! Galaxy S22 Ultra could lose zoom crown to Pixel 7 Pro, show photo samples!
Ever since Huawei was banned from doing business with US companies, the Chinese company had to change its super-aggressive approach when it comes to hardware innovation and upgrades. And so, Samsung took on the role of a reference point for smartphone zoom reach and quality on phones. Despite pioneering modern...
The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find
After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6. We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so...
Vote now: Do you use 5G on your phone?
The 5G revolution! It was promised to us years ago, and yet - there are regions and spots completely lacking this next-level connectivity of the future. To make matters worse, there are several frequencies that fall into the “5G” spectrum, low-bands, mid-bands, millimeter waves, and so on and so forth. It’s difficult to wrap our heads around it sometimes.
Google Tensor 2 chip should bring improved modem, better battery life to the Pixel 7 line
Google made a point of letting the world know that the Pixel 6 series was powered by the first Google-designed chipset, the Tensor. As Google put it, this would allow the company to design new features for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that would be made possible thanks to the Tensor. These are features that wouldn't be possible had Google resorted to its previous habit of buying Snapdragon chips off the shelf.
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro massively discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Samsung continues to find profitable markets for its rugged smartphones, so the Galaxy Xcover line remain as prosperous as ever. Obviously, you can buy a two-year-old Galaxy Xcover smartphone right now if you want to, many retailers and carriers still have them in stock. These older devices are excellent products...
The Moto Razr (2022) is about to launch in Europe, at a very high price tag
Over the last couple of months we saw a plethora of exciting smartphone announcements. In August, there was the. Amidst all the buzz, a couple of equally exciting (but less high-profile) devices have stayed under the radar. One such handset is the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the most successful foldable of all time.
Killer Apple Watch Series 7 Best Buy deal shows Prime Day who is boss
Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is in full swing. Not one to be left behind, Best Buy has come out with deals of its own. The retailer is currently selling the excellent Apple Watch Series 7 for a discount of nearly 30 percent. The great thing about...
Every single Beats Fit Pro flavor is substantially discounted for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
If you're the kind of bargain hunter who likes to obsessively follow every move made by every major retailer, especially in the proximity of the busy holiday shopping season, you may have noticed Target's recent reliance on great Beats headphones deals for its early Black Friday 2022 event. But one...
