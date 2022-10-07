Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Best iPad deals for October 2022
The best cheap iPad deals from every retailer so you'll never have to pay full price for your iPad again.
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note
Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
5 Things That Are Overpriced at Costco
You may want to steer clear of these items.
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
