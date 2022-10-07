ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Advocates tell top Canadian court US is not safe for asylum-seekers

By Chloe Folmar
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFCYX_0iQWXXXr00

Lawyers advocating for refugee safety argued before the Canadian Supreme Court on Thursday that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum-seekers, challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement.

The 2004 treaty allows the neighboring countries to share responsibility for migrants seeking asylum, obligating refugees to remain in whichever of the two nations they first enter after fleeing their homelands.

The pact is based on the assumption that the Canadian and American governments operate off of similar constitutional values of “life, liberty and security of the person” and remains in operation as long as both fulfill their obligations under international law.

“The underlying issue is whether or not the obligation to provide effective protection and to ensure effective protection is being respected by the country to which Canada is transferring refugee claimants,” said attorney Andrew J. Brouwer, advocating for refugees, according to The Washington Post .

He continued: “Our submission on the evidence is that it’s not.”

Brouwer represents three families or individuals who attempted to flee the U.S. for Canada, as well as multiple refugee advocacy organizations.

The Post reports that the appellants included an Ethiopian woman who feared that her Oromo ethnicity would subject her to persecution, a Salvadoran woman and her daughters who experienced gender-based violence and a Syrian family who fled to Canada after former President Trump issued an executive order preventing citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries, including their homeland, from entering the U.S.

The asylum-seekers and advocacy groups argue that the Safe Third Country Agreement opens Canada and the U.S. up to potential violations of the international human rights principle of non-refoulement , which protects refugees from being forcibly returned to the country that they have fled, because of the possibility that the American government would reject their settlement in the country.

Canadian government lawyer Marianne Zoric countered this idea, according to the Post, arguing that the “necessary elements of what is required for a safe third country are met in terms of international law” when it comes to the U.S.-Canada agreement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Refugees International#Asylum Seekers#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#American#The Washington Post#Ethiopian#Oromo#Salvadoran#Syrian
BigCountryHomepage

‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump after his organization was served with a […]
POTUS
BigCountryHomepage

‘Where are we safe anymore?’: Colorado City residents react in fear, valiance after Mitchell Co. Jail inmate escapes

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inmate in Colorado City escaped from Mitchell County Jail Tuesday morning, causing concerns for residents in the area. While one resident worried for neighborhood safety, another took surveying matters into his own hands. One neighbor of the jail said the day began like any other but when she went […]
BigCountryHomepage

St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy