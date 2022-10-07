ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Among Us VR release?

Nobody expected the sudden rise of Among Us two years ago. Despite releasing in 2018, the game had to wait until 2020 to become popular. But when you look into it, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people all around...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is Xbox Keystone? Microsoft’s next device explained

Microsoft’s next device might have been accidentally showcased without the company realizing it and it looks like Phil Spencer’s to blame. Titled “Keystone”, the newest device is somewhat of an enigma, with only speculations about the new appliance surfacing around the internet. But, fans and eagle-eyed Twitter users might have spotted a massive spoiler or intentional teaser for the device.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splatoon#Video Game#Splatfests#The Pok Mon Splatfest
dotesports.com

Where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite patches keep the new content flowing into the game. In addition to large-scale ones that introduce new seasons and events, some patches can fly under the radar, like v22.10. Minor Fortnite patches generally add new challenges or NPCs to the game. Patch v22.10 came bundled with Meow Skulls, the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Source 2 rumors rumble to life again after CS:GO developer spotted playing mystery build on servers

Another breadcrumb has been dropped in regard to the long-awaited Source 2 update for Counter-Strike, and this time it all came from a dev’s server choices. Fans have been clambering and clutching to the idea that Source 2 is around the corner and has been for years. The update has gotten no closer, and no reliable information has been dropped.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dotesports.com

Among Us VR to arrive next month

The virtual reality version of Among Us will release on Nov. 10, 2022 on Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam. Released in June 2018, the survival multiplayer party game Among Us was popularized in mid-2020, whenever the title skyrocketed into a global phenomenon propelled by popular streamers and content creators. Originally...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The best CS:GO player duos from the Road to Rio RMR events

Since the transition to RMR events for the purposes of CS:GO Major qualification, the RMR tournaments themselves have produced some exciting drama. At these do-or-die tournaments, the old guard must hold off the new breed of CS:GO talent to earn a spot at one of the most illustrious events in all of esports.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Screen tearing issues in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

All gamers would like to play with the highest graphics quality settings, but that may not always be the optimal scenario depending on your playstyle. Players looking to climb up Overwatch 2’s ranked ladder will often prioritize frames and overall smoothness in gameplay over graphics quality. Issues like screen...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A mysterious new teaser is live in Apex Legends, featuring a Golden Ticket

Things around the Outlands might look a bit more golden today. Apex Legends players dropping in for a game will most likely notice that the crafting replicators that dot the maps got a little bit of an upgrade today, with the normally-blue replicator logo turning to gold, both in person and on the game’s maps.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20

Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy