Mr. Billy Lloyd “Peanut” Stephens, age 82, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his residence. He was born Thursday, November 30, 1939, in Carter County to the late Glen Arlen and Sarah Ellen Tabor Stephens. Billy is a member of God’s Family. He...

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO