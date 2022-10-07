Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and...
foxwilmington.com
Colorado secretary of state says office accidentally sent 30,000 voter registration notices to noncitizens
Around 30,000 non-U.S. citizens living in Colorado were mistakenly sent postcards late last month encouraging them to register to vote. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office said the postcards were mistakenly mailed on Sept. 27 after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.
foxwilmington.com
Pennsylvania’s statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
The founder of one of the only polling organizations to predict Donald Trump’s 2016 victory said Philadelphia’s skyrocketing crime rate combined with revelations about Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s work schedule and left-wing politics are narrowing key statewide contests. Robert Cahaly of the Trafalgar Group told “Life, Liberty...
foxwilmington.com
New York crime wave: GOP gov nominee Lee Zeldin says first act will be firing Alvin Bragg
After the Empire State’s crime wave got right up to his Shirley, N.Y. home, Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin doubled down on his plan to quash the criminality running rampant in New York. Zeldin, currently a Republican congressman on Long Island, told Fox News on Monday he would immediately...
