Welcome back, and welcome aboard. We're in another one of those good news equals bad news moments in the markets and the economy when the good news in the labor market is bad news for equity investors. After U.S. equity markets rallied more than 5% to start the week and the month of October last Monday and Tuesday, investors backed away from buying mid-week as more tough talk from the Fed dampened hopes of a pivot on interest rates. Friday's jobs report for the month of September all but confirm those dashed hopes, as U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs to their payrolls and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%. Wage growth ticked slightly higher and has risen 5% on an annual basis. The Federal Reserve wants to cool wage inflation along with every other inflation that remains sticky high.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO