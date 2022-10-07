The Minnesota Wild are off to a great start this preseason. The forwards are firing on all cylinders, and it’s been encouraging to see the rise of Marco Rossi , the club’s ninth-overall pick in 2020. There’s no doubt that some of the club’s top forwards—Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek—are going to continue to produce throughout the regular season. The Wild’s offensive production is the least worrisome. Their success is going to be determined by their defensive play.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO