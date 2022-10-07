Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff’s preseason play comes to a close.
Detroit News
Red Wings' opening-night roster starting to take shape
Detroit — The Red Wings are opening the regular season on Friday at Little Caesars Arena against Montreal. By 5 p.m. Monday, the Wings need to settle on the 23-man roster that'll face the Canadiens. They took a major step toward settling on that roster Sunday by trimming 15 players.
Yardbarker
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
NHL
Newcomers Lead Preds to 4-1 Victory over Sharks in Season Opener
The Predators opened the 2022-23 NHL season with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena Friday in Prague, Czech Republic. Nashville's offseason additions led the way as Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, Nino Niederreiter had a goal and Ryan McDonagh had an assist. Sherwood and Niederreiter each signed as unrestricted free agents in the offseason, while McDonagh was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on July 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Yardbarker
Wild’s ‘Trap’ Game Key to Defensive Success
The Minnesota Wild are off to a great start this preseason. The forwards are firing on all cylinders, and it’s been encouraging to see the rise of Marco Rossi , the club’s ninth-overall pick in 2020. There’s no doubt that some of the club’s top forwards—Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek—are going to continue to produce throughout the regular season. The Wild’s offensive production is the least worrisome. Their success is going to be determined by their defensive play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Send Isaak Phillips Back to Rockford
It was a short stint back with the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Isaak Phillips. The team recalled him from the Rockford IceHogs Friday and he played in Saturday's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. But now Phillips will head back to Rockford as the Blackhawks reassigned him Sunday. The...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' HEAD COACH D.J. SMITH CALLS OUT HABS FOR TARGETING HIS PLAYERS
D.J. Smith was visibly upset after Ottawa's preseason victory over Montreal last night. Normally, it is good vibes after a win, but Smith was not happy, and he called out the Montreal Canadiens for targeting his key players. If you recall, Arber Xhekaj took a small shot at the Sens'...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Place Forward Buddy Robinson on Waivers
With the NHL regular season approaching, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to trim down their roster. The Hawks placed forward Buddy Robinson on waivers Sunday. The 6-foot-6 winger signed a two-way deal with Chicago on July 18. Robinson came over from Anaheim, where he scored six points (one goal, five assists) in 32 games last season.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
DJ SMITH DRESSING ALL OF HIS AVAILABLE ENFORCERS AGAINST MONTREAL SATURDAY NIGHT
Two nights ago, Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith suggested the Montreal Canadiens made a point of targeting his star players. That game featured a fight between Ottawa's Austin Watson and Montreal's Arber Xhekaj. DJ Smith also said that his lineup tonight would reflect his words, and he is not...
markerzone.com
ROMANOV'S BIG HIT ON TROCHECK DEEMED TOO MUCH BY PLAYER SAFETY
There won't be a suspension, but the NHL's Department of Player Safety has ruled that the New York Islanders' Alexander Romanov was in the wrong for his hit Saturday night on Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers. Romanov has been fined $5000, the maximum allowable under the CBA (of course), for charging.
Some Sabres players can't wait to get season started
The Buffalo Sabres have six days between their final preseason game and the regular season opener on Thursday, Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. Paul Hamilton has more on the excitement to get the season started from the players’ perspective:
Comments / 0