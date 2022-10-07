ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Majic 93.3

Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana

Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana

The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town

The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
TEXARKANA, AR
Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

