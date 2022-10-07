Read full article on original website
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Smell Twice as Nice with Buff City Soaps Now Open in Texarkana
Great news Texarkana! Buff City Soap is now open next door to Target in the Richmond Ranch Shopping Center. Buff City Soap in Texarkana is having its Grand Opening this weekend and Buff City is giving away one free bar of soap per month to the first 50 people through the door for a year. This offer is good Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Right now, customers get 20 percent off their total purchase, or 30 percent off if they spend $100 or more. Laundry soaps are 50 percent off and include BOGO Buy One Get One.
Here’s What’s Happening at Spring Lake Park in October
Oct. 13 - The Lost City. The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Lake Park Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event includes free games, costume contests, candy, and the movie Hocus Pocus. Saturday, Oct. 22. Want a great bargain? Get ready for the...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
Ready To Get Creeped Out? Take A Fun Ghost Walking Tour In Jefferson, Texas
Last winter my wife and I took a couple of days and went down to Jefferson, Texas for a little weekend adventure. While we have both been to Jefferson several times over the years, the one thing neither of us had done yet was a Ghost Walk Tour. Was it worth the drive?
Casa Texarkana ’90’s Party’ October 15 In Texarkana
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a "90's Party" on October 15 in Texarkana. The "90's Party" will be on Saturday, October 15 at Northridge Country Club the party kicks off at 6:30 PM. This is what CASA had to say about their big fundraiser:. Join...
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana
The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
Don’t Panic! Texarkana Airport Will Have Emergency Drill Oct 11
If you see a lot of commotion at the Texarkana Regional Airport tomorrow Tuesday, October 11 don't worry too much, it's an emergency exercise. This is only a test. Emergency exercises like this are always a good thing. Why Is Texarkana Regional Airport Doing This Drill?. Every three years the...
Perfect Weather for Texarkana’s National Night Out This Tuesday, Oct 4
Your Texarkana Police Departments have posted the neighborhoods that have signed up to have block parties this Tuesday for National Night Out, and the weather should be perfect. National Night Out is Tuesday evening, October 4, 2022, and your Texarkana-area Police Departments have posted where they plan to join in...
Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana
The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
‘Wyatt Putnam’, ‘PHED’ And More Great Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
Texarkana's local acoustic duo "PHED" and "Wyatt Putnam" are just some of the great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where to Get Your Free Cup in Texarkana
It's National Coffee Day! either you love it or hate it. Many of us just can not start the day with a great cup of coffee. If you love coffee this is your day, because there are a few places in Texarkana where you can get a free cup of coffee.
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town
The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
One Arrest Made in Texarkana Arkansas Shooting of 19 Year-Old
There has been one arrest made so far in the shooting of a 19-year-old earlier this week in Texarkana, Arkansas. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5 on Bann Street. When officers arrived at the house on the 3500 block of Bann Street they found 19-year-old male bleeding from...
