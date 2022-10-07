ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
Milwaukee Cracks Down on Reckless Driving; Over 100 Cars Towed

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum

While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!

There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.
How a trip to the salon helped a Milwaukee woman with cancer heal

MILWAUKEE — A typical trip to the hair salon is anything but commonplace for 76-year-old cancer survivor Margie Shellpheffer. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. A solid support system of friends and family is key to recovery. Make routine mammograms a priority, even if there is no...
10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase

A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
Milwaukee Recreation brings back Drive-In Movie Day for fall

Most of the area's drive-in movie theaters have gone into hibernation for the season – but Milwaukee Recreation is keeping movies under the stars a little longer with a fall edition of its Drive-In Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Hitting the big screen outside MPS Central Services, 5225...
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Community Policy