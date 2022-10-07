Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
CBS 58
Fight over gun leaves Milwaukee man shot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Burleigh and 6th around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Police say the man who was shot...
Milwaukee native runs fastest marathon time ever for an American woman
Sunday morning, Emily Sisson was busy running the fastest marathon ever for an American woman.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Cracks Down on Reckless Driving; Over 100 Cars Towed
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
Jeffrey Dahmer Met Most of His Victims at 219 Club; See the Bar Today
See what became of Club 219, the nightclub where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer met some of his victims.
CBS 58
New Dahmer documentary set to feature never-before-heard interviews between killer and his defense team
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Roughly two weeks after Ryan Murphy's drama series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took Netflix by storm, Academy Award nominated filmmaker Joe Berlinger is ready to add his own work to the list of movies, shows and documentaries highlighting the gruesome crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer.
shepherdexpress.com
Chris Stapleton Captivates at Fiserv Forum
While the definition of “outlaw” has certainly changed since the days of Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, three modern-day outlaw country stars took over Fiserv Forum on Saturday night. Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Roadshow” tour had just a few subtle nods to the eras of country music of the past, a stark contrast to the pop-country hybrids that currently dominate radio play.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!
There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.
spectrumnews1.com
How a trip to the salon helped a Milwaukee woman with cancer heal
MILWAUKEE — A typical trip to the hair salon is anything but commonplace for 76-year-old cancer survivor Margie Shellpheffer. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. A solid support system of friends and family is key to recovery. Make routine mammograms a priority, even if there is no...
radioplusinfo.com
10-10-22 milwaukee teen, three fdl residents arrested following vehicle chase
A 16 year old driver from Milwaukee and three passengers from Fond du Lac were arrested following a vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 4pm Sunday when a police officer attempted to stop a reckless driver in the area of First Street and Military Road and ended when a Sheriff’s squad rammed the vehicle and other squads blocked the vehicle in. A stolen firearm was found in the car along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In addition to the driver a 20 year old man, 34 year old woman and 16 year old boy all from Fond du Lac were also taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Recreation brings back Drive-In Movie Day for fall
Most of the area's drive-in movie theaters have gone into hibernation for the season – but Milwaukee Recreation is keeping movies under the stars a little longer with a fall edition of its Drive-In Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 15. Hitting the big screen outside MPS Central Services, 5225...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Comments / 1