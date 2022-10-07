There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO