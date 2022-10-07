Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
BBC
Protests in Iran: Two members of security forces killed
Two members of Iran's security forces have been killed in continuing protests against the authorities, state media have said. Videos on social media show students and schoolgirls joining the demonstrations across the country. Dozens of protesters have been killed since unrest began last month following the death of a young...
BBC
Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief
Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal pleads for help from UN in child custody battle
Lawyers for the former wife of a member of Dubai's ruling family have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council. They want the council to intervene with authorities in the UAE to ensure Zeynab Javadli and her children's safety. The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse,...
BBC
Ukraine war: 'Russian attack' on city claimed by Moscow kills 13
At least 13 people have been killed by Russian missile strikes on the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say. Dozens more were wounded, and several residential buildings destroyed. The city is under Ukrainian control, but it is part of a region that Russia says it annexed last month. Zaporizhzhia...
Russians search for Jewish roots to flee draft
At a Red Cross centre in Moscow, a dark-haired woman nervously holds a phone to her ear, trying to dig out details on her Jewish roots to help her son flee President Vladimir Putin's drive to mobilise troops to fight in Ukraine. "Getting an Israeli passport is the only way for my son not to go to fight in Ukraine," the exhausted woman, who declined to give her name for security reasons, explained to AFP. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February and then announced a nationwide military call-up in September.
BBC
Crimea bridge: Putin accuses Ukraine of 'terrorism'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attacking the bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, saying that it was an "act of terrorism". President Putin said Ukraine's intelligence forces had aimed to destroy a critically important piece of Russia's civil infrastructure. He was speaking at a meeting with the head of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Iran protests: Alarm at crackdown by security forces in Kurdish city
Human rights activists have expressed alarm at a crackdown on protests in a Kurdish-populated city in western Iran. Amnesty International said there were reports that security forces had used firearms indiscriminately in Sanandaj. Kurdish group Hengaw posted a video which it said showed police shooting at homes in the city...
BBC
North Korea says missile launches were nuclear attack simulation on South
North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches were a "simulation" of a nuclear attack on the South. It comes as intelligence suggests North Korea is preparing to hold its first nuclear weapon test in five years. In recent weeks, Pyongyang has launched seven sets of missiles in response...
BBC
Crimean bridge: Who - or what - caused the explosion?
What do we know about what caused Saturday's dramatic explosion on the Kerch Bridge?. There are plenty of theories, not all of them very credible. Russia was quick to suggest this was a truck (lorry) bomb, but didn't say who orchestrated it. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of attacking...
BBC
Ukraine war: Liberating towns is a shot in the arm for Ukrainian troops
Oleksii tells me: "I feel safe here because we are on our land and even the ground will bring me help." That's despite the nearby sound of small-arms fire, exploding artillery shells landing within sight and the roar of Russian jets overhead. The ground he and the small team of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Indyref2: Supreme Court judges to hear more arguments
A Supreme Court hearing on whether the Scottish Parliament can hold an independence referendum without Westminster's consent is to hear a second day of legal arguments. The Scottish government wants to hold a vote in October next year, but UK ministers have refused to agree. The opposing sides are setting...
BBC
Uganda Ebola outbreak: First death recorded in capital Kampala
An Ebola patient has died at a hospital in Uganda's capital, the health ministry has confirmed. He was the 19th victim in the current outbreak of the deadly virus but the first to die in Kampala. There have been 54 confirmed cases in Uganda but no others have been recorded...
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
BBC
Haiti crisis: Clashes and looting as anger boils over
At least one woman was reportedly killed as protesters clashed with police in Haitian cities on Monday. Police confronted demonstrators as anti-government protests descended into looting. Anger has been boiling over as gang violence has spiralled out of control, disrupting shipments of fuel and food. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has...
Comments / 0