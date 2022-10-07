ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones listed as doubtful vs. Lions

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions. But the Patriots aren't expecting the quarterback to play, listing him as "doubtful" for Week 5.

Jones was back on the practice field for the third straight day on Friday, limited again, but it appears he is not ready to play yet as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England's Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

With that, rookie Bailey Zappe is set to make his first career start against the Lions. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer -- who was placed on IR on Thursday -- after the veteran suffered a concussion in the first half last week in Green Bay. He completed 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in New England's overtime loss.

In addition to Jones, tight end Jonnu Smith is also listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. Defensive ends Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) have both been ruled out for Sunday's game.

New England listed six players as questionable against the Lions: safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (hip).

Mills was the only member of that group to miss Friday's session, while everyone else was limited. If Mills can't go on Sunday, rookie Jack Jones is in line to make his second straight start at corner.

Six Lions players have been ruled out for Sunday's game: receivers Quintez Cephus (foot) and DJ Chark (ankle), defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle).

Detroit's top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown , returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, and is listed as questionable against the Patriots. Guard Kayode Awosika (hamstring), linebacker Chris Board (knee), center Evan Brown (ankle), guard Jonah Jackson (finger), and receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) are also questionable for the tilt.

We've got Sunday's Patriots-Lions game covered for you, starting at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay. After the game, you can watch Patriots 5th Quarter streaming on CBSBoston.com and on TV38 following Revolution-Fire FC coverage!

