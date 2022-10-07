Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys QB Competition: What Does Troy Aikman Think of Tony Romo?
Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks have graduated to the broadcast booth since the early '70s when Don Meredith joined Monday Night Football, the tradition continues with Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, so how does Troy Aikman really feel about Tony Romo?. According to The Spun, Troy Aikman thinks he deserves a better...
Hill Accounts for 4 TDs, Saints Top Seahawks 39-32
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Don't ask New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill what position he really plays. “Look, I just work here and do what they ask,” the 32-year-old Hill said with a grin after one of the most memorable days of his unconventional, six-year, NFL career.
Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments
Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
Seahawks Lose Rashaad Penny for Season to Lower Leg Fracture
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday...
Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy
Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
Cousins & Vikings Snap To Life With Late TD To Beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
Giants Spoil Packers International Debut With 27-22 Win
LONDON (AP) — Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley spoiled the Green Bay Packers' international debut. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers set the stage by jumping out to an early lead over the New York Giants. But Jones and Barkley made the key plays in a 27-22 comeback victory at...
Sean Payton Is Considered A Top Coaching Candidate For Carolina; Here Is How It Could Happen
In breaking news earlier today, the Carolina Panther have parted ways with head Coach Matt Rhule. This is not extremely shocking news considering that many experts already suspected The third-year head coach was on the hot seat coming into this season. After a 1-4 start and an embarrassing loss on Sunday to the 49ers, the Panthers organization made the decision official.
AP’s Tom Canavan Warns NY Giants Fans Not To Get Too Excited
It is pretty wild to hear these words but the New York Football Giants are off to a 4-1 start through the first five weeks of the season. Head Coach Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for how good he has this team playing. The Giants had such a depleted secondary in Sunday's win in London over the Green Bay Packers, I couldn't even name you them off the top of my head. It doesn't matter because the Gmen are winning football games despite not having that many weapons on both offense and defense. I further discuss this in my quick take below from The Times Union:
The Best Tweets and Pictures After Dallas Cowboys Dismantle the Los Angeles Rams
The Dallas Cowboys went into the game as the underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams. But, after the Cowboys beat the Super Bowl champs 22-10, the underdogs celebrated while Twitter blew up with some awesome tweets. The Cowboys lost their first game of the season against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers....
Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record
Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Cameraman Shoved by Davante Adams Takes First Step Toward Retribution
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be in hot water after pushing an unsuspecting cameraman in the aftermath of his team's gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. While Adams's decision to shove the cameraman was a bad one, social media had plenty of...
Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?
Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown Shares Offensive Image Making Fun of Mental Disabilities
Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. However, Brown has crossed over to a point of no return as he posted a picture that mocked mental disabilities. Brown is so far gone into his own ego that he has no regard for anyone else. His ignorance is on full display for him to post a picture like that, or he just doesn't care. Either way, it is horrible.
What’s Really Going on Here? Giants CB Being Tended to by Trainer Goes Viral
Sometimes the right (or wrong) angle of a photo or video can change everything. IG models spend countless hours attempting to get the perfect shot, one from just the right angle that makes them look best. Unfortunately for New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, he was trending on social media...
