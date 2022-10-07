It is pretty wild to hear these words but the New York Football Giants are off to a 4-1 start through the first five weeks of the season. Head Coach Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for how good he has this team playing. The Giants had such a depleted secondary in Sunday's win in London over the Green Bay Packers, I couldn't even name you them off the top of my head. It doesn't matter because the Gmen are winning football games despite not having that many weapons on both offense and defense. I further discuss this in my quick take below from The Times Union:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO