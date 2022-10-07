ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Saints Fans Roast Eli Apple Over NOLA Comments

Friends, Cajuns, Countrymen, lend me your ears. The Saints have won another football game and false hope flows through me like bacon grease through Andy Reid's bloodstream. Next week the Saints get to match up with one of last year's Super Bowl contenders, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are, of course, lead by LSU hereaux Joe Burreaux and fellow LSU alum and top receiver Ja'marr Chase. The Bengals also carry a great many beloved former Saints on the squad including Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy

Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Sean Payton Is Considered A Top Coaching Candidate For Carolina; Here Is How It Could Happen

In breaking news earlier today, the Carolina Panther have parted ways with head Coach Matt Rhule. This is not extremely shocking news considering that many experts already suspected The third-year head coach was on the hot seat coming into this season. After a 1-4 start and an embarrassing loss on Sunday to the 49ers, the Panthers organization made the decision official.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Birds#American Football#Winstonback
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

AP’s Tom Canavan Warns NY Giants Fans Not To Get Too Excited

It is pretty wild to hear these words but the New York Football Giants are off to a 4-1 start through the first five weeks of the season. Head Coach Brian Daboll deserves a ton of credit for how good he has this team playing. The Giants had such a depleted secondary in Sunday's win in London over the Green Bay Packers, I couldn't even name you them off the top of my head. It doesn't matter because the Gmen are winning football games despite not having that many weapons on both offense and defense. I further discuss this in my quick take below from The Times Union:
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Panthers Fire Matt Rhule After 1-4 Start; Wilks Takes Over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record

Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cameraman Shoved by Davante Adams Takes First Step Toward Retribution

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be in hot water after pushing an unsuspecting cameraman in the aftermath of his team's gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. While Adams's decision to shove the cameraman was a bad one, social media had plenty of...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?

Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown Shares Offensive Image Making Fun of Mental Disabilities

Ex NFL Player Antonio Brown is no stranger to controversy. However, Brown has crossed over to a point of no return as he posted a picture that mocked mental disabilities. Brown is so far gone into his own ego that he has no regard for anyone else. His ignorance is on full display for him to post a picture like that, or he just doesn't care. Either way, it is horrible.
NFL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy