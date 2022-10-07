Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.

ROCHESTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO