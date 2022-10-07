Read full article on original website
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Janet L. Murphy — PENDING
Janet L. Murphy, 65, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
Betty A. Rogers
Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Jean Amstutz
Norma Jean Amstutz, 85, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodland Manor, Elkhart. Norma was born April 5, 1937. On Sept. 16, 2000, she married Herbert Amstutz; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her stepchildren, Beth (Rick) Pletcher, Nappanee, Norman (Linda) Amstutz, New Paris, Kevin (Tonya)...
Murland “Gale” Reese
Murland “Gale” Reese, 90, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Marshall County, Gale was the son of Noble and Mildred (Kaufman) Reese. He is survived by his two children: Kathleen (Leslie) Kephart of Plymouth and Dennis...
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane Weaver
Diane Weaver, 81, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1941. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Donald Weaver, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rick Weaver, Syracuse; two daughters, Cristi (Mark) Green, Fort Wayne and Jodi (Jason) Clay, Syracuse; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Pam (Brad) Myers, St. Joseph, Mich.; and one sister-in-law, Betty VanderReyden, Goshen.
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
Nina Ruth Warman — PENDING
Nina Ruth Warman, 96, Churubusco, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her home in Churubusco. Arrangements pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Marilyn J. Creighton
Marilyn J. Creighton, 86, Lakeville, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Marilyn was born May 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1955, Marilyn married Frank W. Creighton; he preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Rhonda L. Creighton, Lakeville; one granddaughter; three...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 10:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, Argonne Road, north of East Winona Avenue, Warsaw. Driver: Keldibek Kubatbekov, 59, Robert Pitt Drive A., Monsey, N.Y. Kubatbekov was traveling north on Argonne Road and went under a viaduct when the trailer on his vehicle hit the viaduct. Damage up to $5,000.
Anita Jo Gaman Dunlavy — PENDING
Anita Jo Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
Eric ‘Stick’ Martin
Eric “Stick” Morgan Martin, 43, Bremen, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Vibra Hospital. He was born July 11, 1979. On May 21, 2011, he married Gretchen Balka; she survives in Bremen. He is also survived by his daughter, Maren Lou Theresa Martin; parents, Mike and Lolly Martin, Bremen;...
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman
Aaliyah Nykole Hagerman, 1, Albion, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Kendra (Duesler) Hagerman, Albion; a brother, Brendon Hagerman, Albion; a sister, Paisley Hagerman, Albion; grandparents, Scott and Mindy Duesler, Cromwell and Ellen and Joe Hagerman, Ligonier; and great-grandparents, Georgia and Don Pierce, Ligonier, Gene and Lexi Duesler, Cromwell and Thomas and Joyce Wright, Wawaka.
Penny Groves — UPDATED
Penny L. Groves, 62, Warsaw, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Penny was born July 3, 1960. She married Rick Groves; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Collin (Kaitlyn) Groves; her two grandchildren; her mother, Anna Clay; her brothers, Steven Hill (friend Anita Combs), Jeff (Diane) Clay and James (Nancy) Clay; and her sister, Brenda Barefoot.
Ingeborg Mathews — UPDATED
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, Milford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002. Inge graduated from...
