Garrettsville, OH

moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland

For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood

Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
whbc.com

Perry PD With Homicide Investigation

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Perry Township. Police there say 37-year-old Dave Perez was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound inside a car at the Green Acres Townhouses on Lincoln Way E near Genoa Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the...
PERRY, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH

