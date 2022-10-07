Read full article on original website
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament
A boat and trailer were seized Tuesday from a Hermitage man who is accused of cheating in a fishing tournament in Cleveland Sept. 30.
coolcleveland.com
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
cleveland19.com
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Crews pull truck from water at East 55th Street Marina
First responders are on the scene after a vehicle reportedly went into Lake Erie.
whbc.com
Perry PD With Homicide Investigation
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Perry Township. Police there say 37-year-old Dave Perez was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound inside a car at the Green Acres Townhouses on Lincoln Way E near Genoa Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the...
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
Family of Arthur Keith sues CMHA officer over deadly shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The family of Arthur Keith has sued the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer who fatally shot the 19-year-old in 2020. Keith’s mother, Rita Keith, filed the wrongful-death suit in federal court in Cleveland on Friday against CMHA officer James Griffiths. Griffiths shot the younger...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
