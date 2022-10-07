Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
District 14 House: Tyler Tordsen
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Tyler Tordsen is a Republican running for state representative in District 14. That is in southeast Sioux Falls. He joins us today from SDPB’s Kirby Family studio in Sioux Falls as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
dakotanewsnow.com
Judge temporarily stops slaughterhouse operation until votes are tallied
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a press release, Smart Growth Sioux Falls said they applaud Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson for upholding state law and putting a temporary halt to Wholestone Farms and City of Sioux Falls’ efforts to construct a new slaughterhouse within city limits. The...
KELOLAND TV
A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
hubcityradio.com
More reactions to Governor Noem’s proposal to eliminate the grocery tax
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There are still many questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to cut the states four and a half percent sales tax on groceries. Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck says they haven’t seen any details yet. Viereck says the city gets a lot of its sales...
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
dakotanewsnow.com
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board votes to expel student
The Madison Central School Board met in executive session at the end of its regular meeting on Monday. Before entering executive session, the board appointed School Board president Lori Schultz as the hearing officer. After coming out of executive session, a motion was made to accept the recommendation of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
KELOLAND TV
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
101.9 KELO-FM
Supplemental spending on tap for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supplemental appropriations will be discussed at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City council meeting. The council will deal with using $70,000 for a new vehicle for the police department. They will also look to supplement the General Fund by $100,000 for Fire due to high...
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities in Ramona investigate recent thefts
RAMONA, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lake County are reminding people to lock their doors after recent theft reports. The Sheriff’s Office says the reported thefts happened at vehicles and buildings in Ramona early Monday morning. If you have video, or saw anything suspicious, you are asked to...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
