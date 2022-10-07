Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy
Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record
Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
City Leaders Back JSU Stadium As Power 5 Teams Vie for Deion Sanders
Jackson leaders hope their decision will aid in keeping the Tigers’ coach with the program for a long time.
Cousins & Vikings Snap To Life With Late TD To Beat Bears 29-22
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings established a remarkable rhythm early. Their resiliency surfaced again late. The reward is being alone in first place in the NFC North. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 remaining on Minnesota's fifth third-down conversion of its go-ahead...
Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?
Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
Chiefs Hold on for Wild 30-29 Victory Over Rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs headed off to the locker room facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, everything from the big plays to the officiating calls going the way of their longtime AFC West rivals. One call in particular...
Troy Aikman Under Fire for Comment During Chiefs and Raiders MNF Game
During the Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, former Dallas Cowboys QB and current MNF broadcaster, Troy Aikman said something that has fired up some criticism on social media. With just a few minutes left in the first half, Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!
I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
Tennessee Starting Safety Arrested
Tennessee's starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested for aggravated felony assault on Sunday. According to Adam Sparks of Knoxville News Sentinel, the arrest warrant claims a man called police stating that he had been drinking with friends and had to retrieve something from a car. When he returned, he accidentally...
