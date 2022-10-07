ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Dallas Cowboys Should Ride Cooper Rush Until Dak is Fully Healthy

Regardless of what happens next week in Philadelphia, things could not have gone any better for the Dallas Cowboys over the last month. After losing their franchise quarterback to a thumb injury in a week one loss to Tampa Bay, seldom used backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four straight wins. The truth is Rush has not had to win games for the Cowboys. Instead, he has been terrific as a game manager, and he has taken care of the football in all four wins.
DALLAS, TX
Jalen Hurts Sets a New NFL Record

Jalen Hurts’ legs have remained a crucial competent of his game as he developed as a passer. He used his legs to get into the end zone twice, both times running a quarterback sneak from 1-yard away, setting a new NFL record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first 25 career starts with 19. Cam Newton previously owned the record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Poll: It’s Zappe Hour…But for how long?

Don't worry, be Zappe. That's what New England Patriots fans discovered yesterday as the Pats toyed with the Detroit Lions in rookie QB Bailey Zappe's first NFL start. As Jonathan Vilma said while struggling to provide coherent color commentary on the Fox broadcast, the tee-shirts around Patriots Place in Foxborough and Quincy Market in Boston will be printing themselves with a few more performances like that from New England's No. 4.
NFL
NBA’s Most Handsome Coaches? Texas Represent!

I've seen a LOT of different types of surveys in my life. Some of them have been useful and helpful, while others have been entertaining and thought-provoking. Then there are the ones that are just downright silly, and today I bring you one that is maybe even beyond silly. However, it does have some Texas ties to it and at least we can lay claim to something in it.
NBA
Tennessee Starting Safety Arrested

Tennessee's starting safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested for aggravated felony assault on Sunday. According to Adam Sparks of Knoxville News Sentinel, the arrest warrant claims a man called police stating that he had been drinking with friends and had to retrieve something from a car. When he returned, he accidentally...
TENNESSEE STATE
