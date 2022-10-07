Read full article on original website
247Sports
Enemy of the State: DeAndre Square
If it seems like Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been around forever, it probably should. Square elected to bypass the NFL draft and return to Lexington for one final season as a Wildcat. A product of Detroit, Michigan, Square is a super senior enjoying his fifth college campaign. Square committed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky OC offers latest update on QB Will Levis's injury status
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello gave an update on Wildcats’ quarterback Will Levis Tuesday afternoon. Scangarello said Levis is day to day at the moment, but is making improvements. Levis, who is a projected first-round draft pick by many, missed Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an injured foot....
247Sports
Kentucky Wildcats star Oscar Tshiebwe will undergo knee procedure, says John Calipari
Kentucky Wildcats star center Oscar Tshiebwe will undergo a procedure on his knee, according to head coach John Calipari. Last season’s player of the year, Tshiebwe, elected to forgo the NBA Draft and return for his senior season after a dominant campaign in Lexington. Before starring at Kentucky, Tsibewe spent two seasons at West Virginia. He made an immediate impact upon arrival to the Wildcats program.
SEC Football: Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in Week 7 2022 power rankings
As we enter week seven of the 2022 SEC Football season, which teams rose and fell in our latest conference power rankings?. Mississippi State, South Carolina rise in SEC Football Week 7 power rankings. 14. Vanderbilt Commodores. Previous Ranking: 14. Remaining in the No. 14 spot, Vanderbilt dropped their second...
247Sports
Kentucky commit Jaremiah Anglin Jr. schedules official visit
Lake Wales (Fla.) safety Jaremiah Anglin Jr. (6-foot-1, 184) will take an official visit to Lexington this weekend when UK hosts Mississippi State. Anglin, who committed to the Wildcats in August, made an unofficial visit in June. Defensive backs coach Chris Collins and inside linebackers coach Mike Stoops served as the recruiters of the Florida defensive back.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News
On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery. "Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Kentucky
LEXINGTON, K.y. -- South Carolina was up for the challenge, upending No. 13 Kentucky Saturday at Kroger Stadium. A hearty group of Gamecock fans made the trek to Lexington to see head coach Shane Beamer win his first game over a ranked team and SEC road opponent. USC (4-2, 1-2)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis injury: Mark Stoops updates status of QB ahead of Kentucky-Mississippi State
Will Levis was unavailable for Kentucky on Saturday as it was upset at Kroger Field by South Carolina, the first time the Gamecocks have beaten the Wildcats in Lexington in 10 years. Levis has been nursing an injured foot, and his status will come into question once more as the...
Beamer receives national coaching honor for win at Kentucky
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week on Monday afternoon. On Saturday night, Beamer picked up his first SEC road win since taking over last season. The 24-14 victory was also his first over a nationally-ranked opponent. A press release is posted below.
Future Gamecocks picked for Shrine Bowl
Several South Carolina Gamecocks commitments were named to the 2022 Shrine Bowl on Sunday afternoon. The game, which has been on a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19, is set for Dec. 17 at Spartanburg High School. Several future Gamecocks were selected to represent their state. Offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman),...
247Sports
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops updates Will Levis injury progress, reacts to South Carolina loss
Kentucky dropped its second-straight game Saturday against South Carolina, as Mark Stoops and company were without starting quarterback Will Levis. Backup Kaiya Sheron stepped in, but could not get the job done. "It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to bottom. Didn't start good. I don't feel like we...
eriereader.com
Global Summit Tips Off with Coach John Calipari
Tuesday, Oct. 11 // 7:30 P.M. The Future of Collegiate Sports with John Calipari and L. Jon Wertheim. Global Summit XIV tips off with an appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year John Calipari, who has helmed the University of Kentucky men's program since 2009, winning an NCAA championship in 2012. Joining him will be Sports Illustrated Executive Editor L. Jon Wertheim to discuss the status of college sports in the era of NIL — Name, Image, and Likeness. What does the future look like for student athletes, college coaches, and universities? Watch them air it all out on the court (but really in the auditorium) at Cathedral Preparatory School. Tickets are available by registering through the Jefferson Educational Society.
Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball
A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in August.
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
fox56news.com
Lexington man claims $1M Powerball prize
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man has finally claimed his big winnings after buying a Powerball ticket back in August. Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner bought his ticket on Aug. 31 at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. The man said he’s been picking the...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's baffling to us': Family of UK student who died last year to introduce hazing laws in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The family of a University of Kentucky freshman who died last October at a fraternity house is calling for hazing laws in the Commonwealth. One Kentucky family is hoping to make hazing a felony in the state. Their son, Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, died last year at...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
fox56news.com
September Lexington crash now labeled as fatal
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — A late September crash is now considered fatal after an individual involved passed away in the hospital due to their injuries. First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive in Lexington on Sept. 29 in response to a two-vehicle crash.
