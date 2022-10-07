ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Is post-vacation depression real? What the research says

Post-vacation depression is the term for the negative emotions or depression people may experience when returning from vacation. Although being on vacation may help to relieve stress and improve mood, the positive effects may not always last on returning home. People may experience emotional discomfort, nostalgia, or an increase in...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Cdc#Pandemic#School Supplies
WebMD

What Caused Your Child's ADHD - and What Didn't

Why does it seem like so many more people have ADHD these days?. Is there more ADHD out there? And if so, what’s causing this increase?. It’s definitely true that more people have been diagnosed with ADHD in the last 10 to 20 years than they were before that. But this doesn’t mean that there are now more people who have ADHD – it just means we’re doing a better job of identifying those people who always had ADHD.
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: The cost of living crisis is wreaking havoc on our children’s mental health

This World Mental Health Day, the attention of political, business and civil society leaders will turn to our psychological wellbeing. In the UK, we face a worrying escalation in mental illness, particularly for young people. The coming months, which will be dominated by the cost of living crisis, are set to make things even worse. There is a long-standing link between poverty and poor mental health, and never has this felt more relevant than now, with as many as 3.9 million children in the UK currently living in poverty. Research published in the BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal)...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them

Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'

Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD

The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force

All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
KevinMD.com

What does it mean to truly be an ally?

The University of Utah Physician Assistant Students Supporting Equity and Diversity (PASSED) group believes it’s important to discuss what it truly means to be an ally. This term has recently become more popular; however, it seems that “allyship” is being confused with “generalized/passive acknowledgment.” The definition of an ally is one who unites themselves with another to promote a common interest. Allyship calls for understanding the constant oppression that plagues communities and the courage to speak on what is right and actionable. Being an ally means standing up for marginalized groups when no one is around to witness. It means being an active listener when minorities speak about their culture and experiences. And most importantly, it’s about not minimalizing the traumas and experiences of vulnerable populations by committing to checking your own biases.
COLLEGES
David Heitz

Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessness

A new study confirms what homeless people already know: If you live on the street, you’re likely to die much younger than most people. The research printed in Journal of the American Medical Association shows the median age of death for homeless people studied in California was 64.6 years. Other studies have said people experiencing homelessness commonly die between the ages of 42 and 52.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fatherly

How To Discipline A Child With ADHD

The most common childhood mental disorder in the U.S., attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is characterized by difficulty focusing for any length of time, restlessness, emotional sensitivity, and outbursts that are disruptive to learning and interacting with peers or adults. About 8 percent of kids (some 5 million people) have been diagnosed with ADHD, which can be spotted in kids as young as age 4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
KIDS
KevinMD.com

Health care’s dirty secret

Health care has a dirty little secret. And if you aren’t part of the club, chances are that you don’t know anything about it. Aside from COVID-19, short staffing, and the lack of hospital beds to accommodate those who need them, another crisis has been overshadowed and hidden from public view.
HEALTH SERVICES

