The University of Utah Physician Assistant Students Supporting Equity and Diversity (PASSED) group believes it’s important to discuss what it truly means to be an ally. This term has recently become more popular; however, it seems that “allyship” is being confused with “generalized/passive acknowledgment.” The definition of an ally is one who unites themselves with another to promote a common interest. Allyship calls for understanding the constant oppression that plagues communities and the courage to speak on what is right and actionable. Being an ally means standing up for marginalized groups when no one is around to witness. It means being an active listener when minorities speak about their culture and experiences. And most importantly, it’s about not minimalizing the traumas and experiences of vulnerable populations by committing to checking your own biases.

