CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.

