PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
South Carolina voter registration deadline nears
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The clock is ticking — Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in South Carolina. The 2022 midterm elections are just over a month away, on November 8. The deadline to register in person was by 5 p.m. on Friday, however South Carolinian still have an opportunity to register to […]
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
kiss951.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
1 arrested, 4 recovered from water in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard says four people were rescued from the water in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the US Coast Guard, a man has been arrested following a boat crash that ejected four people into the water in North Charleston. Officials told News 2 that a 22-foot boat […]
kiss951.com
This South Carolina City Tops The Best Small Cities of 2022 List
CondeNaste recently released its 35th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards reflect the travel experiences of their readers. Awards feature the best, from hotels and airlines to cruises and islands. And also cities. And it was a South Carolina city that topped the best small cities in the US list. I have to say, it’s a good one! All but two of the top 10 are on the east coast, with the vast majority in the south. All have a rich history adding to their appeal. And topping the list is a South Carolina city that’s chock full of southern charm (and incredible food!). But it’s not just that one. A second South Carolina city comes in at number 5 and a beloved North Carolina coastal city also made the list.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in South Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
This South Carolina destination ranks among best places to visit this fall. Here’s why
A South Carolina destination is a popular place for tourists — and now ranks among the best locations for a fall getaway. Charleston landed at No. 9 on a list of top places to visit this season, according to U.S. News & World Report. To create the list, U.S....
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In South Carolina
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
4 Stunning Beaches in South Carolina
There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful state in the country, and if you have visited it at least once, then you can absolutely confirm this. If you are lucky to live here, then there is no point in explaining how stunning the beaches. And if you are looking for new places to explore, there is a list of four absolutely amazing beaches in South Carolina.
Recycling Today
Sonoco launches URB machine at South Carolina mill as part of Project Horizon
Sonoco has announced the new uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) No. 10 machine at its Hartsville, South Carolina, mill complex now is operational after being converted from a corrugated medium machine. The $125 million investment to update the machine previously was announced in April 2020 as part of the Hartsville-based packaging producer’s Project Horizon initiative.
abccolumbia.com
Cunningham brings chicken to Charleston news conference
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The gubernatorial election is a month away now and the campaign trail here at home is heating up. Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham held a news conference in Charleston Thursday and brought a live chicken with him to the podium. Cunningham called Governor Henry McMaster a “chicken” for not agreeing to debate prior to the election.
amhsnewspaper.com
New Developments Near Tanger Outlets North Charleston
New additions are coming to the Tanger Outlets area in North Charleston, just over 3 miles from Academic Magnet’s campus. These new locations will provide new food, entertainment, and shopping options that will captivate students, being a great place to hang out after school. A new food option will be Culver’s, a Wisconsin based burger fast food chain, serving up their Famous ButterBurger and Concrete Mixer custards. Topgolf, a modernized driving range, with many locations already around the country, will open a franchise right on Tanger Outlets Blvd. Finally, a recent opening, a location inside Tanger Outlets by athletic wear brand Puma, gives a new option for discounted shopping.
