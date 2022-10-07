Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go Litwick Community Day October 2022
A new Community Day is upon us within Pokemon Go, this time centering around the Candle Pokemon, Litwick!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the event's runtime, activities, bonuses, and more!. Litwick Community Day October 2022 Runtime. The Litwick Community Day will take place on Saturday, October 15th,...
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Doom Running In Notepad at 60FPS Is Now a Real Thing
Developers are continuing in their quest to make the original Doom playable on every object to ever exist, and it can now be played on Windows' Notepad app. As reported by The Escapist, developer Sam Chiet has created a fully operable version of Doom in a completely unmodified version of text editor Notepad.
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend - Early Access Trailer
One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend is available now in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Ankama launcher. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch and will be released in early 2023. Check out the trailer to see gameplay from this rogue-lite deck-builder, featuring a combination of exploration, RPG-elements, and strategic turn-based combat.
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Brings Lucy From Edgerunners to Game
Cyberpunk Edgerunners received a lot of praise upon its release, especially for its worldbuilding and showcasing interesting characters in a story set a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. The anime boosted the game’s popularity as it even surpassed The Witcher 3 with peak concurrent players. The game even became a top seller on Steam.
Amazon Prime Early Access Nintendo Switch Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is going on right now and it lasts from October 11-12. While some games and gaming things went on sale yesterday, now is when things get cranked up to 11, particularly if you love Nintendo (and who doesn't). The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Switch games, both digital and physical, as well as MicroSD cards and a whole lot more.
