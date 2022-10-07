ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
Fighting for the Future of Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Brick Site

The former Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds both environmental and historic importance, and we’re proud to have helped secure its protection. We could not accomplish this or any of our important conservation projects across the city without working in partnership with organizations and passionate individuals. Meet an Atlanta native and community champion we partnered with to make this outcome a reality.
MARTA Announces Another Transaction of Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund

Fund to Preserve Affordable Units at Orchard Walk Apartments Located Near Planned South DeKalb Transit Hub. The Greater Atlanta Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Preservation Fund provided financing for Ulysses Development Group (UDG) and Sunrise Affordable Housing (SAH) to acquire Orchard Walk Apartments, for the preservation of a 204-unit affordable housing project located on Flat Shoals Parkway just south of the planned transit hub near the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall and MARTA bus route 114. The loan to an affiliate of UDG and SAH is $24 million.
CITY CITÉ event explores how Atlanta’s built infrastructure can better support arts and culture

Home to famous creatives like OutKast, Margaret Mitchell and Tyler Perry while boasting world-class art institutions like the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Fox Theater, it’s clear art is an integral piece of Atlanta’s fabric. But sustaining and expanding that creativity in the future is not guaranteed. How will we ensure art and culture are prioritized in the cultural capital of the south?
Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown

They call it the “roach drawer.” The kitchen drawer closest to the refrigerator always has roaches in it. Asked when the roaches started appearing, Chloe Devre said with a serious look, “The day we moved in. We open drawers in the kitchen and they just scatter.”  Terminix has been called to the 5-bedroom unit at […] The post Students detail unhealthy living conditions at upscale off-campus housing in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Video: Car in Atlanta Pride Parade catches fire

ATLANTA — A classic car in the Atlanta Pride Parade caught fire Sunday sending thick black smoke through the air. Video from the scene showed an old Cadillac in flames. It appeared that parade-goers were cleared from the area into the park or further up the route. A witness...
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
