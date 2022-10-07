Read full article on original website
Parents owe $1.2 million to Oswego School District 308
Failure to pay student and activity fees has cost the Oswego School District 308 some big money. In a 308 document, an August survey reveals that parents have failed to pay their bills, resulting in a $1.2 million loss. Revisiting fees that were raised during budget cuts, the Oswego School...
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Aurora Police investigating threat at West Aurora High School
Police in Aurora are investigating a threat at West Aurora High School. The threat, which was written on a wall and circulated on social media, referenced killing on Wednesday. A message from both the police department and the school district says that there will be an increased police presence at the school as a result. The district was made aware of the message Tuesday evening.
Deputy Sentenced to Supervision and Fine After Incident at Child’s School
At Will County Courthouse on April 11, 2022 from left, Health Goewey, Ed Goewey and attorney Bob Bodach. A Will County judge has sentenced a Will County Sheriff’s Deputy to one-year court supervision and a $750 fine after being convicted of disorderly conduct following an incident at his child’s school.
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
Woman Accused of Fabricating Story Wanted in Grundy Co.
A woman is wanted in Grundy County after a grand jury returned a felony indictment on Wednesday, October 5th. Erica Farmer, 30, of Joliet was charged with Disorderly Conduct, a class four felony and violating an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Farmer...
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Batavia dealing with several graffiti incidents
Areas of Batavia have been defaced with graffiti over the past month including the Batavia Bike Path, businesses along Shumway Avenue and several city utility boxes.
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness
Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
‘At Issue’: DuPage County Board Chair candidates weigh in on crime, abortion
Candidates for the DuPage County Board Chair discussed the Safe-T Act and abortion on WBBM’s latest episode of “At Issue.” Greg Hart and Deb Conroy are vying to replace current DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
Chicago High School Teacher Placed on Leave After Participating in Student Protest
A teacher at a public charter high school on Chicago's Near North Side said he's being disciplined for supporting his students. Khaheem Hill, a 12th grade biology and chemistry teacher at Noble Academy, said on Wednesday he was placed on paid administrative leave until further notice for taking part in a peaceful student protest held at the school on Monday.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Lombard man struck, killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights
CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
