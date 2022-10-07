Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
New York’s First Chief Privacy Officer Works to Build State Strategy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a panel on Emerging Issues in State Privacy at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) Annual Conference Monday, NASCIO Program Director Amy Hille Glasscock noted that about half of the states currently have a chief privacy officer (CPO) among their ranks. New York recently joined that growing list.
Government Technology
Cybersecurity Is Homeland Security: The Arizona Approach
LOUISVILLE — It’s been 18 months since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made a significant structural change: He named state Chief Information Security Officer Tim Roemer the head of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. Ducey’s move was on the early side of a trend toward ever more public-facing cybersecurity roles in state government.
Government Technology
State Office Underway on Technology Project
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. One of the state’s key financial departments is partnering with an IT company on document and content needs....
Government Technology
Opinion: Western Massachusetts Deserves Broadband Funding
(TNS) — Of the many geographic equity issues that leave Western Massachusetts at a disadvantage, the unavailability of high-speed internet rates at or near the top. In the year 2022, internet access is a necessity. Education of our children relies on it. So do everyday activities of citizens of all ages, economic levels and locales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government Technology
Missouri Takes a User-Focused Approach to Overhauling State IT
Missouri IT officials are beginning to overhaul the state’s computer system to better serve citizens. Overseen by the state’s Information Technology Services Division, the project boasts $126 million in funding. These funds come from $2.6 billion the state received in 2021 from American Rescue Plan Act funds. State...
Government Technology
California Clearing the Way for Easy Contactless Transit Fares
Part of making transit more convenient — and more equitable — is making it easy for riders to get the discounts they are entitled to. A partnership among state agencies in California, and a local transit provider, has developed an easy-to-use app where seniors can quickly confirm their eligibility for their fare discount, and then simply tap their credit or debit card as they board the bus. The system automatically deducts the appropriate discounted fare from their account.
Government Technology
Minnesota Appoints Bree Maki as Broadband Director
Minnesota has appointed Bree Maki as the director of the state's broadband development office, the governor's office has announced. Maki, who worked on broadband issues in her capacity as senior outreach director for Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, replaces Angie Dickison in the role. “Bree Maki’s past experience working to...
Government Technology
‘No Wrong Door’: Nebraska Works Toward Single Sign-On Portal
LOUISVILLE — It’s no small feat to achieve a single sign-on tool in state government, as many CIOs will attest. Creating a single online credential for residents and staff alike introduces challenges around privacy and security, among others, but Nebraska is well on its way to getting there, CIO Ed Toner explained at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Colleges to Promote STEM, Cybersecurity Studies
(TNS) — Waleed Farag knows all too well the growing need for computer systems security professionals. As director of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Cyber Security, he is hoping to address the steadily increasing demand for computer-based professionals by tapping the resources of six community colleges, including Westmoreland County Community College.
Government Technology
Deloitte Wins $46M DMV Contract for Work on Vehicle Registration Project
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has awarded a $46 million contract to Deloitte Consulting for work on the DMV’s Digital eXperience Platform (DxP). The work is for systems integration related to the vehicle registration portion of...
Government Technology
Massachusetts Hopes to Build Workforce With SOCs, Cyber Ranges
Massachusetts is working toward opening cyber ranges and security operations centers (SOCs) at public colleges and universities throughout the state, speakers said during the second annual Massachusetts Municipal Cybersecurity Summit last week. The initiative is early stage but aims to bring robust cyber services to municipalities and local organizations, while...
Government Technology
California Colleges Face Surging Demand for Online Classes
(TNS) — Steven Gallegos keeps a demanding schedule. As student body president at East Los Angeles College, he pitches ideas for improving mental health services and distributes groceries to students in need. That’s on top of maintaining high grades in hopes of transferring to UCLA. Yet for all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Colorado Launches Strategic Plan for Digital Government
The newly announced Colorado Digital Government Strategic Plan lays out a coordinated approach to improve digital services for constituents. The state has worked in recent years to improve its digital government experience through efforts including the work of the Colorado Digital Service, appointing Brandy Reitter as executive director of the Colorado Broadband Office and an increased focus on security and accessibility.
Government Technology
Could One Hospital’s New EMS App Improve Response Times?
(TNS) — Catholic Health System calls it a game changer — new technology that it believes could help save lives in Western New York in situations where seconds matter. The health system’s Mercy Hospital late last month rolled out cloud-based technology that works on smartphones and tablets and boosts communication between emergency medical services personnel and medical providers at the hospital.
Government Technology
Application Period Open for CDT’s IT Leadership Academy
Applications are being accepted for the state’s Information Technology Leadership Academy (ITLA), a training ground for public-sector technology professionals looking to move up in management and the executive ranks. ITLA is the flagship academy of the California Department of Technology, and this year marks the 30th cohort of the...
Comments / 0