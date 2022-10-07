An Ill-Advised and Slanderous Oklahoma Fanbase Needs to Show Its Head Coach Some Grace in a Growing Year

Who's surprised?? OU fans are some of the arrogant, repulsive fans that exist. Some of it however, is warranted. They've been dominant or at least super competitive in football for decades. So, The the feeling of entitlement is secure. However, They also know that they have a new coach that, they wanted, and the previous coach took several key players with him. Many others left to go to different schools. With all of this they know it should be a building year with probable further greatness ahead but, their arrogance is killing them!
I have been a fan of ou football since the 60's and we have seen bad times before but I never gave up on them and I won't this time either and it is a building year and every team has gone through bad times even Texas , OSU , Alabama , Miami the list goes on and on so if you are a OU fan stand up and get behind them !!
people need to get a brain and quit blaming the Coach and start blaming the so called fan's that thinks that they should win every game they play that is not the way football works you win some and lose some that is the way the game has always been
