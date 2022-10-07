ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

An Ill-Advised and Slanderous Oklahoma Fanbase Needs to Show Its Head Coach Some Grace in a Growing Year

By Bryan Clinton
heartlandcollegesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

gan716
3d ago

Who's surprised?? OU fans are some of the arrogant, repulsive fans that exist. Some of it however, is warranted. They've been dominant or at least super competitive in football for decades. So, The the feeling of entitlement is secure. However, They also know that they have a new coach that, they wanted, and the previous coach took several key players with him. Many others left to go to different schools. With all of this they know it should be a building year with probable further greatness ahead but, their arrogance is killing them!

Reply
13
True American
3d ago

I have been a fan of ou football since the 60's and we have seen bad times before but I never gave up on them and I won't this time either and it is a building year and every team has gone through bad times even Texas , OSU , Alabama , Miami the list goes on and on so if you are a OU fan stand up and get behind them !!

Reply(1)
10
Tracy Clark
3d ago

people need to get a brain and quit blaming the Coach and start blaming the so called fan's that thinks that they should win every game they play that is not the way football works you win some and lose some that is the way the game has always been

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Lebby
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mike Gundy News

Mike Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State since 2005, but apparently nearly left Stillwater a little over a decade ago. On Monday, Gundy shared with reporters that he interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coaching vacancy following the 2011 season. Gundy said he spoke with the Bucs three times before ultimately electing to stay at his alma mater.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Baylor Bears#Coaching#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Tcu
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy