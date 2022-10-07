The Osage Co. Commissioners met on Tuesday and approved everything on the agenda. One of the more notable items was a contraband detection unit. The way that it was described by multiple members of the Osage county Sheriff’s Department is the detection unit would take basically an X-Ray of the inmate. It would not show private parts of an individual, but it would show if someone tried to hide contraband in places where the sun does not shine.

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO