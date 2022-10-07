Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Commissioners Approve Detection Unit for Jail
The Osage Co. Commissioners met on Tuesday and approved everything on the agenda. One of the more notable items was a contraband detection unit. The way that it was described by multiple members of the Osage county Sheriff’s Department is the detection unit would take basically an X-Ray of the inmate. It would not show private parts of an individual, but it would show if someone tried to hide contraband in places where the sun does not shine.
publicradiotulsa.org
Suspect in McLain shooting surrenders to police, TPD says
The Tulsa Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting at McLain High School turned himself into authorities over the weekend. Police said they issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Ni’Avien Golden on Friday after officers spoke with witnesses who identified the teen. Golden surrendered to officials the following day.
TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Man Seen on Vehicle Theft
David Wayne Richard was seen in Washington County Court over Felony Charges alleging vehicle theft, possession firearm after conviction of felony, and finally a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. According to a probable cause affidavit, a stolen vehicle was called in Monday October 10th, and was stopped by an officer...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy who police were looking for after a shooting at a homecoming game at McLain High School has turned himself in, Tulsa police announced on social media on Saturday. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, faces one count of murder and three counts of shooting with...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Broken Arrow Man Talks Back to Judge
A Broken Arrow man was arrested at Walmart over a Public intoxication and possession of controlled substance and was seen in Washington County Court for arraignments this Wednesday afternoon. While being read his new court date of October 26 at 9 am, Clinton Allen Thomas become irritated and responded to...
News On 6
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Tulsa man sentenced in Fayetteville for drug trafficking
A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD: Watch Out for Drugs Made to Look Like Candy
With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the...
Police escort held through Bartlesville for Bartlesville Police dog
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A police escort was held through Bartlesville on Saturday afternoon for Bartlesville Police K9 Sid. On Friday, Bartlesville Police Department (BAPD) said Sid had an inoperable form of cancer and was going to be put to rest. The escort took place Saturday at noon, starting at...
OHP: Vernard Smith has been located
Vernard Smith is a 57-year-old man who was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, and light blue jeans.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Shooter Training in Ramona Features Female Officer
According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.
South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan. “He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said. Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he...
Police documents show man arrested for murder of nephew
TULSA, Okla. — Police documents shed light on a man who walked into a north Tulsa bar on Friday and died. An arrest report for Pascual Medrano indicates he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Leonardo Medrano, who he called his nephew. The report identifies Leonardo...
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
