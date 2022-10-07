Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Six Charged After Pursuit, Felony Car Stop, All But One Released
Delaware State Police have arrested one adult and five juveniles following a felony shoplifting investigation that began yesterday afternoon and ended with a vehicle pursuit, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man for Theft of Several Vehicles
Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Karl Jones of Frederica, Delaware on multiple felony charges following an investigation that began earlier this month into the theft of several motor vehicles. On October 9, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach...
WBOC
Burglary Suspect Caught in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a Dover man accused of burglarizing a city liquor store. Dover police said 36-year-old Brian Bowers was taken into custody on Friday following a three-day investigation into the break-in of the Happy 13 Liquors on South DuPont Highway sometime overnight between Oct. 3 and 4. Investigators said Bowers took alcohol, tobacco products, and cash during the burglary.
WMDT.com
DSP investigating armed robbery of Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – An early morning armed robbery is under investigation in Felton. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop for a reported armed robbery. It was determined through further investigation that an unknown male suspect armed with a weapon walked into the store and approached the 36-year-old cashier, demanding money. The cashier complied, and the suspect fled on foot.
WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark
At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
firststateupdate.com
Three Hospitalized After Being Shot In Delaware Saturday Evening
Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left three hospital on Saturday. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:56 pm, officers with the Seaford Police Department were dispatched to a shots fired complaint on Perkins Street, officials said Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers determined that two subjects were shot...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching exit # 156 in New Castle. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on South Dupont Highway and began crossing the roadway directly in the path of the Camry. As a result, the Toyota struck the pedestrian on the highway. The subject was then struck by a second vehicle, a black 2013 Cadillac XTS, which had been traveling northbound behind the Camry.
dsp.delaware.gov
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office warning of phone scam
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting residents. Police say scammers are calling people from a phone number that’s spoofed to look like it’s coming from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims to be a Sheriff’s deputy, and demands money.
WMDT.com
Marydel couple sentenced for federal tax evasion
DELAWARE – A Marydel couple has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion. On Tuesday, Donald and Amy Gilliss were each sentenced to six months for conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government by evading taxes. According to court documents and statements made in open court, the Gillisses own...
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
WDEL 1150AM
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. house fire under investigation
HENDERSON, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at an abandoned house early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department responded to 27266 Mud Mill Road in Caroline County for a reported structure fire. The blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes.
