DWR Now Accepting Applications for $510 Million in Financial Assistance to Support Water Supply Reliability, Yard Transformation, and Migratory Birds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California prepares for extreme drought to extend into a fourth year, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is gearing up to provide $510 million in financial assistance to help communities, water agencies, and farmers prepare for a hotter and drier future. “All communities are impacted...
Earthquake Simulator Tour to Stop in Six California Cities in Advance of Statewide Earthquake Preparedness Day
MATHER – Building upon California’s leadership to implement a first-in-the-nation earthquake alert system and encouraging Californians to be earthquake prepared, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is hosting a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour. Leading...
CPUC Releases First PG&E Independent Safety Monitor Report
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), as part of its continued oversight of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) safety performance, today released the first report of the CPUC’s Independent Safety Monitor. As a condition of approving PG&E’s plan for exiting bankruptcy in May 2020, the CPUC required...
