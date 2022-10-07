ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Langworthy for NY-23 calling for bail reform repeal after Cheektowaga murder

By Max Faery
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Candidate for New York's 23rd congressional district and NY's GOP Committee Chair Nick Langworthy is calling for a repeal of NY's bail reform laws in response to the murder of Keaira Bennefield, 40, who was shot and killed allegedly by her husband in front of her children, who was fearing for her life and wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

"It should infuriate all of us that we have to be here to talk about this topic again, to be discussing the deadly impacts of the worst law in the history of New York State. Three children woke up again this morning without their mother, that is, if they even were able to sleep or to get a wink of sleep after being inches from her when she was executed in cold blood by a man who had no business being free," said Langworthy.

Langworthy says his his criminal record should have been taken into consideration. 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, allegedly committed the crime after he was released on cashless bail after facing five different charges, including assault, harassment, and menacing, which are not bail eligible under current New York law. Bennefield also spent 15 years in jail for kidnapping.

Langworthy says that it's evident that violent crime is up as a result of this dangerous law, "Even the Democratic Albany district attorney said point blank that policies like bail reform and raise the age have demonstrably impacted violent crime and he said this, 'At what number will the body count be enough to prompt action?'"

Langworthy's opponent, Max Della Pia says he is unsure whether bail reform played a dominant role in this Bennefield murder due to his pattern of domestic abuse and there are some things he would change about bail reform, such as discretion, "Dangerousness of the individual absolutely has to be within the discretion of the judge when [they] set bail, period. I think New York is one of the only states in the nation that does not allow dangerousness to be considered."

Max Della Pia says that these laws need to be rewritten and the process must happen timely.

Adam Bennefield is still at large, WNY Crime Stoppers has offered a $7,500 reward for information leading to Bennefield's arrest. (716) 867-6161. Call or text the Buffalo Police Department's Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.


4QBiden
4d ago

Hochul doesn't care what damages bail reform brings to New Yorkers.Vote in November like a life depends on it , because it does !

