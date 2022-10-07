Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen Walters
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
WMTW
Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale
WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
This Obscure Lewiston Pub is Putting Everyone in The Halloween Spirit
This new drinkery and café in Lewiston is levelling up the Halloween spirit in the city of Lewiston and pulling many outsiders in to experience their obscure style and entertainment. After their grand opening, Obscura Café & Drinkery has kicked up a notch to celebrate the Halloween season and...
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Maine Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
WGME
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
nrcm.org
My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner
Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
NECN
‘Shocking' Shooting in Portland's Popular Old Port District Under Investigation
Police in Portland, Maine are looking to speak with anyone who has information about a shooting in the city’s busy Old Port early Saturday morning. According to investigators, officers on foot heard a gunshot around 1 a.m. near Fore and Moulton streets as bars in the area were closing up and people were exiting businesses onto sidewalks.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
NECN
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine, Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
LePage, Mills offered different approaches to economic challenges
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the economy took center stage in Maine’s gubernatorial race last week, attention focused on how the two major party candidates responded to very different economic challenges that took place during their terms in office. The contrast emerged when former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican,...
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept
Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
