Lewiston, ME

WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he’d stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME
103.7 WCYY

An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Lewiston, ME
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Maine Lifestyle
WMTW

Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Whale puts on show for Maine boaters

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
nrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Roger Leisner

Roger Leisner of Augusta, Maine, is a new My Maine This Week photographer, but definitely not new to photography! Roger has photographed Maine people, places, and events for many years. We are glad to have Roger’s photo as this week’s feature. Roger entered this photo into the contest...
AUGUSTA, ME
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion

The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Maine then this article is definitely for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly recommended by local people and are praised for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out where these restaurants are.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept

Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
PORTLAND, ME
