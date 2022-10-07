ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

Family with destroyed skeleton donates arm to bereft Cambridge tiki bar

"We just thought it was a nice way to let it live on." A Cambridge restaurant received a wonderful and, perhaps, unusual gift this week: a skeleton arm. Jason Doo, owner of Wusong Road, a tiki bar at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, posted a plea to the restaurant’s Instagram last week, calling on the public to help him get back a skeleton forearm that was stolen from the restaurant’s large, spooky Halloween display.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Will You Witness ‘Powerful Energy’? The Conjuring House is Resuming Haunted Tours

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This past year, the terrifying Conjuring House in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was purchased by a Boston developer, Jaqueline Nuñez, for $300,000 over the asking price. Nuñez spent $1.525 million on this haunted house.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WCVB

Louis Coleman sentenced in kidnapping death of Boston's Jassy Correia

BOSTON — A Rhode Island man who kidnapped and killed a young Massachusetts mother who was out with friends celebrating her birthday in 2019 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, 36, of Providence, was convicted earlier this year of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating

With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seacoast Current

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
MAINE STATE
Dianna Carney

Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" Event

(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Recreation Department has announced the exciting news that the annual Terror on the Trails event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd!. "To those who dare: Beware of the haunted creatures and souls that live in the woods! Your senses will be consumed with special effects, sights, and sounds. Bring a flashlight. Leave your good sneakers at home. Watch your step. Who knows what you'll step in. We are adding more thrills to the event. Look out!" - Terror on the Trails 2022 Event Details.
ROCKLAND, MA
Tinybeans Boston

Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now

If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC.
DERRY, NH
WCVB

Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
WALTHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Man’s Best Friend: Paul + Chris Reunited

Several years ago, a special bond was created between a local man and a local dog. Chris- a lifelong Southie resident -can often be spotted in front of Cumberland Farms at L + 5th with treats and water for dogs who pass by. He is a beloved neighbor and the dogs who know him love him – especially Paul the Doodle Pearce.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

