Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Family with destroyed skeleton donates arm to bereft Cambridge tiki bar
"We just thought it was a nice way to let it live on." A Cambridge restaurant received a wonderful and, perhaps, unusual gift this week: a skeleton arm. Jason Doo, owner of Wusong Road, a tiki bar at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, posted a plea to the restaurant’s Instagram last week, calling on the public to help him get back a skeleton forearm that was stolen from the restaurant’s large, spooky Halloween display.
New England Town Ranks Second Safest in U.S. for Trick-or-Treating
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Boston can have “Dirty Water," because a town across the river has adopted a new song: “The Safety Dance.”. Just weeks after it was...
Boston Kitty Named Buzz Lightyear for Unfortunate Reason That Was Fixed
Oh, cats. They are so cute and so crazy. This little one is gonna be okay. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department helped Fall River Animal Control rescue a neighborhood roaming kitten who somehow got her head in a glass bowl of some type. Hence...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
Will You Witness ‘Powerful Energy’? The Conjuring House is Resuming Haunted Tours
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This past year, the terrifying Conjuring House in Burrillville, Rhode Island, was purchased by a Boston developer, Jaqueline Nuñez, for $300,000 over the asking price. Nuñez spent $1.525 million on this haunted house.
WCVB
Louis Coleman sentenced in kidnapping death of Boston's Jassy Correia
BOSTON — A Rhode Island man who kidnapped and killed a young Massachusetts mother who was out with friends celebrating her birthday in 2019 was sentenced in federal court Tuesday. Louis Coleman III, 36, of Providence, was convicted earlier this year of kidnapping resulting in the death of 23-year-old...
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
Salem, Massachusetts, Barely Made This List of Most Haunted U.S. Cities
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The Red Sox and Patriots aren’t the only ones lagging in the standings this year. Travel & Leisure recently ranked most haunted cities in the...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" Event
(ROCKLAND, MA) The Rockland Recreation Department has announced the exciting news that the annual Terror on the Trails event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd!. "To those who dare: Beware of the haunted creatures and souls that live in the woods! Your senses will be consumed with special effects, sights, and sounds. Bring a flashlight. Leave your good sneakers at home. Watch your step. Who knows what you'll step in. We are adding more thrills to the event. Look out!" - Terror on the Trails 2022 Event Details.
Boston’s Best Pizza Spots to Try Right Now
If tacos are for Tuesdays, then pizza is for Fridays. Head into the weekend with a slice of the best pizza in Boston. The month of October really helps to get our holiday spirit going. With Halloween just a few weeks away and Thanksgiving not too far behind (better pull out those activity pages now), we can look forward to more family gatherings and dinners. October also happens to be National Pizza Month, and what family doesn’t enjoy a cozy restaurant with a good old pizza dinner? Load the family in the car and get ready to try Boston’s best pizza places.
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC.
WCVB
Red graffiti sprawled on Christopher Columbus monument in Waltham
WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating after a Christopher Columbus monument was vandalized in Waltham over the weekend. Words spray painted in red were scrawled across the front of the stone monument located on Waltham Common. Sally Collura's family donated this artwork and worked Monday to clean up the...
Man’s Best Friend: Paul + Chris Reunited
Several years ago, a special bond was created between a local man and a local dog. Chris- a lifelong Southie resident -can often be spotted in front of Cumberland Farms at L + 5th with treats and water for dogs who pass by. He is a beloved neighbor and the dogs who know him love him – especially Paul the Doodle Pearce.
rock929rocks.com
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem
Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
