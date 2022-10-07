Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How many Louisiana bridges can you fix with $270 million?
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's locally-owned bridges will get an injection of more than a quarter billion dollars over the next five years from the federal infrastructure bill passed earlier this year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week. The money is part of the approximately $1 billion that the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska to get $64 million from feds for small businesses
Nebraska is among 11 states getting $1 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Tuesday. The state's cut is $64 million, to be split equally between a loan participation program and a venture capital program. The loan program will provide companion loans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan governor, Health Department mum on $50M request, abortion
(The Center Square) – A request for $50 million in Michigan taxpayer funding of family planning services is as notable for what it does not say as what it does. Abortion services were not included by name, and an emailed request for clarification from The Center Square to those making the announcement – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel – was unsuccessful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hageman endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business
Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, was today endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business association which advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC. “We are pleased to endorse Harriet...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrate Indigenous culture, farms, businesses
Long before European settlement in North America, the land that is now Wisconsin was inhabited by Native American nations. Many of those nations are still on some of the lands inhabited by their ancestors. Federally recognized Native American nations often retain some of their rights to hunt, fish and gather on territory that was ceded to the United States through nation-to-nation treaties.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hawaii won't share abortion records with other states
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii. Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Senators see political campaigns shift from local to national issues
(The Center Square) – As the November midterm elections approach, leaders from both parties in the Missouri Senate believe voters are evaluating legislative candidates by their party affiliation – not on their positions on local issues. "It used to be the phrase was 'all politics is local,'" said...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
With help from the weather, harvest progressing swiftly
DES MOINES — Harvest progressed quickly with farmers taking advantage of 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, drilling cover crops, tillage, and applying fall fertilizer and manure. “Corn and soybean harvest continues...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pipeline company, ethanol plant plan carbon capture pipeline in Nebraska Panhandle
Carbon America and Bridgeport Ethanol in the Nebraska Panhandle have announced plans to develop a carbon capture pipeline that would see the first carbon dioxide sequestered within the state. Carbon America's pipeline project joins other planned carbon capture pipelines, including ones by Navigator CO2 and Summit Carbon Solutions. In contrast...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois judges sign declaration to keep politics out of judicial elections
(The Center Square) – Officials from different Illinois judiciary groups across the state have introduced a Declaration of Judicial Independence to inform the public of the threat of misinformation before the election. The Illinois Judges Association, representing 1,250 sitting and retired judges in Illinois, introduced the declaration on Tuesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's COVID case numbers down for fifth straight week
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska continue to move in a positive direction, with cases falling for the fifth straight week. Nebraska recorded 1,028 new cases last week, down 16% from 1,224 the previous week, according to data compiled from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Case numbers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections primary focus of Indiana secretary of state debate
The Democratic and Libertarian candidates vying to become Indiana's chief elections officer each have a long list of voting reforms they hope to implement if elected secretary of state Nov. 8. Destiny Wells, the Democratic nominee, and Jeff Maurer, the Libertarian, agreed that maintaining and improving election security must be...
KPVI Newschannel 6
First lady Susanne Shore endorses Pansing Brooks for Congress
Susanne Shore, wife of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska's first lady, has endorsed Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks in Nebraska's 1st District House race. "My life's work has always been about serving others, but especially our kids," Shore said in a video message aired online Tuesday by the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks Philly, Pitt tops for disabled – but housing affordability a statewide issue
(The Center Square) – A recent national list named Pittsburgh and Philadelphia as two of the best cities for people with disabilities in America. Advocates in Pennsylvania, however, say more work remains. As determined by WalletHub based on economic, health care, and quality of life measures, Pittsburgh ranked second...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
BATON ROUGE, La. - In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opt out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event
SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City looks to be a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas Gov. Hutchison selected as chairman of the Education Commission of the States
"It is an honor to have been selected as chairman of ECS," Hutchinson said. "Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children's future." As chairman, Hutchison plans to lead...
Comments / 0