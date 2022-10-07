Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win at home against LCM
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals continue to rule the roost in district volleyball action. The Lady Cardinals remained undefeated through their first eight matches. Last week Bridge City swept both the Silsbee Lady Tigers on Tuesday and the second place Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears on Friday. Coach Savanah DeLuna of...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats capture two more matches
The Orangefield Lady Bobcats started the second half of their district volleyball schedule with two wins last week. The victories were against the Kirbyville Lady Wildcats and the Warren Lady Warriors. On Friday the Lady Bobcats won a tight match in four sets over Warren. Orangefield won the opening set...
