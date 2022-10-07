Shirley Dale LaChance, age 75 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Service to honor Shirley’s life will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Pine Island Cemetery, in Simpson, Louisiana. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO