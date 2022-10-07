ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Fort Pierce, FL
Industry
City
Indiantown, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
wqcs.org

SFWMD: Boaters Encouraged to Exercise Caution on Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Due to High Water Levels

South Florida - October 10, 2022: Boaters are encouraged to exercise caution on Kissimmee Lake/Kissimmee River (C-38 Canal) due to high water levels. Boaters may encounter rapidly flowing water and potential submerged hazards. Boaters are advised not to navigate near the State Road 60 Bridge toward the S-65 structure. There are possible obstructions in the water including debris and floating vegetation.
ENVIRONMENT
wqcs.org

USDA: Treasure Coast Farmers and Ranchers Eligible for Hurricane Ian Relief

Treasure Coast - Monday October 10, 2022: Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties are among 27 Florida counties eligible for the USDA's Emergency Conservation Program Assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Ian cut diagonally across the state from Fort Meyers to Cape Canaveral, causing wind and flood...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fences#Rural Communities#Washed Out#Crops#Disaster Management#Florida Cattle Ranchers#The First American Ranch#The Seminole Tribe#Arcadia
The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday

Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Relief Funds Available to Small Businesses Hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The Florida SBDC Network encourages small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian to seek available disaster assistance. “We are saddened to see and hear the stories of damage and loss that individuals and small businesses have suffered due to Hurricane Ian,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “We want our small business owners to know how important they are to our state and that we stand ready to assist them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy