Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
DeSantis Announces Temporary Patch for Sanibel Causeway, Convoy of Utility Trucks Cross Over
Fort Myers - Tuesday October 11, 2022: On the campaign trail, apart from the destruction and loss of life caused by the storm, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been fueling Governor DeSantis’ re-election prospects, as well as boosting his image on the national stage. During a news conference...
wflx.com
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
cbs12.com
Watching a tropical wave near the Gulf of Mexico
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — We continue to keep our eyes in the tropics and there is one area near the Gulf of Mexico we are watching. A trough of low pressure located over southern Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms across the southern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche. This area will slowly move northwest and environmental conditions are favorable for some development over the next day or two.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Boaters Encouraged to Exercise Caution on Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Due to High Water Levels
South Florida - October 10, 2022: Boaters are encouraged to exercise caution on Kissimmee Lake/Kissimmee River (C-38 Canal) due to high water levels. Boaters may encounter rapidly flowing water and potential submerged hazards. Boaters are advised not to navigate near the State Road 60 Bridge toward the S-65 structure. There are possible obstructions in the water including debris and floating vegetation.
cw34.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
wqcs.org
USDA: Treasure Coast Farmers and Ranchers Eligible for Hurricane Ian Relief
Treasure Coast - Monday October 10, 2022: Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties are among 27 Florida counties eligible for the USDA's Emergency Conservation Program Assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Ian cut diagonally across the state from Fort Meyers to Cape Canaveral, causing wind and flood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Officials mobilize debris pickup after FEMA adds Indian River County to assistance program
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Board of County Commissioners approved its current debris contractor after FEMA added the county to the Declaration for Federal Public Assistance (PA), regarding damage and debris sustained during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the current debris contractor has been approved...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
WESH
Multiple swatting incidents across South Florida schools Tuesday
Multiple swatting incidents took place across South Florida schools Tuesday. Boca Raton and Cardinal Newman High School have been searched after reports that put several schools on lockdown Tuesday. Boca Raton High School was cleared and nothing suspicious was found after police responded to a report of an armed subject...
WSVN-TV
Residents of SW Florida community credit clean-energy designs, solar panels for being spared Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Ian’s powerful winds and relentless rain destroyed almost everything in its path, but residents in a small community a few miles from Fort Myers said they were spared from damage thanks to their homes’ clean-energy designs and the solar panels on their roofs.
Florida Destination Makes List of Lesser-Known American Islands
U.S. National Park Service, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There are many well-known islands in the United States. Examples are Hawaii, Catalina Island, Nantucket, and San Juan. There are even well-known islands in Florida, such as Key Largo, Anna Maria Island, and Siesta Key.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
wqcs.org
Relief Funds Available to Small Businesses Hit by Hurricane Ian
Florida - Tuesday October 11, 2022: The Florida SBDC Network encourages small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian to seek available disaster assistance. “We are saddened to see and hear the stories of damage and loss that individuals and small businesses have suffered due to Hurricane Ian,” said Greg Britton, state director of the Florida SBDC Network. “We want our small business owners to know how important they are to our state and that we stand ready to assist them get back on their feet as quickly as possible.”
cw34.com
FCC delivering on trash pickups in Port St. Lucie, a welcome sight for residents
PORT ST. LUCIE/ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL — In Port St. Lucie, trash collection - or rather lack thereof - has been an issue for a long time. But after the city switched haulers, both the city and its residents say things are looking up. Just a few weeks ago,...
Comments / 0