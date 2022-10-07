Read full article on original website
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
Garrett, Boehm, Anderson win; Ruud, Wagner claim TC America titles in Indianapolis
Spirits were high for the last round of the TC America powered by Skip Barber. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was center stage for a nail-biter finale, as two championships were decided after 40 minutes of action. Kevin Boehm, driver of the No. 9 CrowdStrike Racing by Skip Barber Racing Honda Civic...
Cindric, eliminated from playoffs, rues his 'bonehead' Roval driving
Austin Cindric knows he raced like a self-described bonehead the last few laps Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, but he was in desperation mode to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It didn’t work out the way he hoped. Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske group were...
Gibbs "worked hard" to try and retain Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs said his organization worked hard to get a new deal done to keep two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the fold. Gibbs made the comments on Sunday evening at the Charlotte Roval after winning the Bank of America Roval 400 with Christopher Bell. It was the first public comment Gibbs made about Busch other than the statement issued after Busch announced his signing with Richard Childress late last month.
NASCAR to review Custer's curious last lap Roval behavior
In a statement issued after Sunday’s race, NASCAR officials revealed they are going to look over data, video, and radio transmission of Cole Custer’s last lap in the Bank of America Roval 400. An issue was raised with how Custer appeared to slow down the backstretch and into...
F1 drivers, bosses angered by ‘unacceptable’ vehicle on track
Multiple drivers and team bosses criticized the “unacceptable” situation that resulted in a recovery crane being on track in wet conditions prior to a red flag in the Japanese Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly was catching the back of the field under Safety Car and passed the crane at...
Briscoe advances by throwing a Roval 'Hail Mary' and having it caught
Chase Briscoe felt like he was on a roller coaster in the waning laps Sunday at the Charlotte Roval with multiple cautions and a last-lap scramble to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The points battle for the final transfer spot came down to reigning series champion Kyle Larson,...
Points regulations quirk confirms Verstappen’s second title
Max Verstappen has won his second drivers’ championship with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, as full points were awarded despite a shortened race due to a quirk in the regulations. After last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, the rules were updated to prevent half points being awarded despite no...
Gasly closer to race ban after red flag penalty
Pierre Gasly has picked up a further two penalty points for speeding under red flag conditions in the Japanese Grand Prix as well as receiving a time penalty. The AlphaTauri driver passed a recovery vehicle on track just after the red flag was brought out on lap 2, and had been traveling at high speed but within his time delta under safety car conditions. However, for the rest of the lap he proceeded to drive too quickly and the stewards investigated the incident before handing him a drive-through penalty that is converted into 20 seconds of race time.
Hyman scores second win of the Andy Scriven Memorial in FR Americas
Raoul Hyman continued his march toward the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) 2022 title with his second win of the weekend during the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods VIR SpeedTour. Starting from pole, Hyman never wavered in his No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, and instead led the race from lights out to checkered flag.
Ping wins at VIR F4 U.S. in final race of the Andy Scriven Memorial weekend
Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) won his third Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) race of the 2022 season on Sunday morning at VIRginia International Raceway. Rolling off third for Race 3 of the Andy Scriven Memorial at the Mission Foods...
F4 U.S. and FR Americas unveil 2023 schedule
Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) have announced their 2023 schedules, including 16 rounds at some of the most prestigious racetracks in America. “We’re excited to unveil our championship schedules for 2023,” said Scott Goodyear, race...
Kurtz takes 10th overall win, Chouest claims GT4 title with sweep at Indianapolis
The GT America powered by AWS field headed out for the final time in 2022 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Like in Race 1, massive change-ups in positions in the yard of bricks went down and the battles never stopped. Most notably, the battles in the top five positions of GT4 never let up, and with clear skies and no yellow flags in sight, nothing was guaranteed until the final moments. SRO3 saw its own share of drama, too.
Binotto unhappy with penalty, Leclerc accepts call
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was left unhappy at the handling of two penalties across the Japanese Grand Prix and Singapore race weekends that hurt Charles Leclerc’s chances of delaying Max Verstappen’s championship celebrations. Leclerc finished second to Sergio Perez in Singapore after the Red Bull driver was...
Thomas Schrage blog: Living in the moment
Hello everyone, I’m Thomas Schrage. I’m a 17-year-old American driver from Bethel, Ohio, and proud to say I’m now a Team USA Scholarship winner!. From a very young age, I dreamed of making a career out of racing. I experienced my first NASCAR race at the age of three, and afterward I found myself driving anything I could get my hands on. My dad, a previous karter, then took me to the old school karting track G&J Kartway in Camden, Ohio, where he raced. When the next racing season came around I began my racing career at age five, competing in the Ohio Valley Karting Association local races. After several wins and championships at the local level, my dad and I decided to move into the national ranks of karting. It would be just us two at the track doing our best to keep up. Looking back on it, I still don’t know how my dad did it all. He would tune two or more karts every race weekend while also playing the role of being my parent. We spent two seasons in the World Karting Association, gathering several pole positions and top-five results. We were fortunate enough to race with Checkered Motorsports in 2017, and after a successful career in karting, I started to look for ways to make the transition to cars.
Racing on TV, October 10-16
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
NASCAR to meet weekly with all drivers for remainder of 2022 season - Phelps
NASCAR President Steve Phelps acknowledged Sunday that a meeting with Cup Series drivers should have happened before this weekend, and there will be more in the immediate future. Phelps told the NBC Sports pre-race show at the Charlotte Roval that having an all-driver meeting was “terrific.” He also acknowledged that...
New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries
Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations. Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with...
Radio transmissions among evidence that incriminated SHR's No.41 team
The words of crew chief Mike Shiplett were one of the incriminating pieces of information NASCAR gathered from the No. 41 team after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that led to Tuesday’s penalty. NASCAR started reviewing data immediately after the incident was called into question. Custer slowed...
Verstappen sees "funny" side of confusing title victory
Max Verstappen says he finds the confusing manner in which his second world championship was confirmed “funny” after his victory in the Japanese Grand Prix. Heavy rain meant the race was suspended after just two laps at Suzuka, but it resumed with Verstappen completing 28 laps in total before time ran out. That appeared to mean points would be awarded based on a race distance of between 50-75% after a change of regulations over the winter, but a gap in the regulations means that full points are awarded regardless of distance as long as the race is running when time expires.
