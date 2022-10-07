Hello everyone, I’m Thomas Schrage. I’m a 17-year-old American driver from Bethel, Ohio, and proud to say I’m now a Team USA Scholarship winner!. From a very young age, I dreamed of making a career out of racing. I experienced my first NASCAR race at the age of three, and afterward I found myself driving anything I could get my hands on. My dad, a previous karter, then took me to the old school karting track G&J Kartway in Camden, Ohio, where he raced. When the next racing season came around I began my racing career at age five, competing in the Ohio Valley Karting Association local races. After several wins and championships at the local level, my dad and I decided to move into the national ranks of karting. It would be just us two at the track doing our best to keep up. Looking back on it, I still don’t know how my dad did it all. He would tune two or more karts every race weekend while also playing the role of being my parent. We spent two seasons in the World Karting Association, gathering several pole positions and top-five results. We were fortunate enough to race with Checkered Motorsports in 2017, and after a successful career in karting, I started to look for ways to make the transition to cars.

