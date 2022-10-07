Read full article on original website
How NFT-based Big Eyes Coin Compares To Decentraland and Tezos
Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) presale entered its third stage late last week and raised almost $3.5 million. The platform seeks to launch its official NFT platform during this third phase, where crypto users will be able to monetize digital content and trade NFTs on the network. But why NFTs? The most straightforward reason is so the token can sustain itself after launch. For now, we will review the top coins supporting NFTs, namely Decentraland MANA) and Tezos (XTZ), and how Big Eyes Coin (BIG) compares to them.
After Over 10 Network Outages, Solana Proposes A Genius Solution To Solve Debacle
Solana’s outages will soon be a thing of the past as its team reveals plans to remedy the problem. Firedancer, a scaling solution for Solana launched by Jump Crypto, has been touted as the genius alternative. Users express delight on Twitter as a solution to the network’s headache could...
