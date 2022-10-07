Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
McMaster on Putin threat: ‘If you use a nuclear weapon, it’s a suicide weapon’
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday cautioned Russian President Vladimir Putin against carrying out his threat of a nuclear attack, saying it would be a “suicide weapon.”. McMaster, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served as a national security adviser under former President Trump, also told...
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Putin's top spokesman slapped down warlord Kadyrov's call to use nuclear weapons
The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, called for the use of low-yield nukes. Putin's top spokesman responded by calling for "objective assessments" in discussing nuclear war. The statements came after multiple mentions — veiled or otherwise — of a nuclear strike. Russian President Vladimir Putin's top...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
US says it told the Kremlin that Russia will face 'catastrophic consequences' if it uses tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
The US told Russia it will face "catastrophic consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. A Biden administration official said the White House recently sent that warning to the Kremlin. Putin threatened last week to use nukes as he announced a partial military mobilization. The White House told Russia...
White House says no change in nuclear posture after Biden ‘armageddon’ remark
The White House has not seen any new intelligence to indicate there is an imminent threat of Russia using nuclear weapons, even as President Biden warned that the rhetoric coming from Moscow put the world at its greatest nuclear risk since the Cuban Missile Crisis. “We have not seen any...
White House defends Biden's 'Armageddon' comment, says no indication Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons
The White House on Friday said it has seen no indication Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons despite comments made by President Biden warning the U.S. has not "faced the prospect of Armageddon" in 60 years. "We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns
US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
Biden condemns Putin’s ‘brutality’ as Russian leader warns of further strikes against Ukraine
Russia has threatened further “severe” retalition against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv, which left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...
Fact Check: Is Putin First 'Direct' Nuke Threat Since Cuban Missile Crisis?
"For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon," U.S. President Joe Biden said this week.
Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’
JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Memo: Biden’s ‘armageddon’ warning raises fresh questions
President Biden’s warning about the possibility of ‘armageddon’ rumbling from the battlefields of Ukraine has scrambled an already complicated picture in the eight-month conflict. Biden made the sharp warning during an appearance at a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday. But White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked Friday...
Post Register
‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalates tensions
VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11 […]
Biden says risk of "Armageddon" highest since Cuban Missile Crisis as tensions rise with Russia
President Biden said Thursday that the risk of "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials allude to the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. "We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon...
Nuclear 'Armageddon' threat back for first time since Cold War: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Thursday the world risks nuclear "Armageddon" for the first time since the Cold War and that he is trying to find Russian President Vladimir Putin's "off-ramp" in the Ukraine conflict. "We're trying to figure out what is Putin's off-ramp," Biden said.
U.S. airport websites reportedly hit by Russian hacking group
A pro-Russia hacker group is reportedly responsible for temporarily shutting down the websites of more than 12 U.S. airports on Monday, security officials confirmed.
Comments / 0