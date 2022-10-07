ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
howafrica.com

The World Would Face ‘Armageddon’ If Putin Uses A Tactical Nuclear Weapon In Ukraine – Joe Biden Warns

US President Joe Biden has warned that the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden said Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin was “not joking” when he spoke of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering setbacks in the invasion of Ukraine, “because his military is significantly underperforming”.
The Independent

Biden condemns Putin’s ‘brutality’ as Russian leader warns of further strikes against Ukraine

Russia has threatened further “severe” retalition against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv, which left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: Madman Vladimir Putin ‘not joking’ about nuclear war as Biden says world faces risk of ‘Armageddon’

JOE Biden warned the world is facing nuclear "Armageddon" if Vladimir Putin uses his arsenal - and said the despot "isn't joking". After Russia's invasion eight months ago, Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.
Post Register

‘Putin has lost this war’: Jim Risch on Russia’s escalation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than seven months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Kremlin’s move to annex four provinces in eastern Ukraine on Friday doesn’t change the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed to meet his main objective of toppling the government in Kyiv.
WKBN

Putin’s ‘harsh’ retaliatory strikes on Ukraine escalates tensions

VIENNA – Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a barrage of rocket attacks against Kyiv and nine other Ukrainian cities, an action the Russian president himself characterized as a “harsh” response to an explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula. The White House condemned the attacks, which killed at least 11 […]
