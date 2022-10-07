Russia has threatened further “severe” retalition against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv, which left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...

