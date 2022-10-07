ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

MSD looking for volunteers for Beargrass Creek cleanup this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MSD is looking for volunteers to help clean up Louisville streams this weekend. A Beargrass Creek cleanup will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Karen Lynch Park off Story Avenue. Volunteers will help pick up trash along the stream and riverbanks from 8-11 a.m. in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Blue Bay Sushi & Seafood opens on Poplar Level Road

At Louisville Business First, Michael L. Jones finds that the former owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet have opened Blue Bay Seafood & Sushi, a new restaurant in South Louisville at 4322 Poplar Level Road, which previously housed Ville Chicken. Kevin and JoJo Dong were the owners of Hibachi Sushi Buffet,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Transformation starting soon at former Louisville candy factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky — Former candy factory will become low-income apartments for seniors. Of all the housing developments Paul DeSpain has worked on, 1405 West Broadway takes the cake. “To answer your question directly, this is the biggest project I’ve ever been any part of,” DeSpain said. DeSpain...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville asking for community input on King Louis XVI statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is gathering public input on what to do with the damaged King Louis XVI statue. The statue previously stood in downtown Louisville for decades until it was damaged in 2020. Metro Council requested Develop Louisville present to the Community Affairs, Housing and Education Committee by Sept. 30, 2022 on the use of Metro funds for the restoration and relocation of the statue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Warehouse engulfed in flames overnight in Clifton neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A warehouse was destroyed early Sunday morning after a fire in the Clifton neighborhood. The Louisville Fire Department said the fire started just before 4 a.m. The fire started in a 3,000 square foot commercial warehouse on the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. That is near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Water crews demonstrate how they maintain city's 25,000 fire hydrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company held a demonstration Tuesday in honor of Fire Prevention Week, showing how crucial its hydrants are around the city. Louisville Water owns and maintains around 25,000 fire hydrants throughout the city. It has an entire team that tests, services and maintains the hydrants year-round.
LOUISVILLE, KY

