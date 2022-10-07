Read full article on original website
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experience
If you are looking for an exhilarating Halloween experience in Pennsylvania this fall, you have to check out this unique drive-in movie theater that has been deemed the "scariest drive-in movie experience" in the state.
10 of the Most Beautiful Fall Destinations in Pennsylvania
Fall in Pennsylvania is undeniably beautiful. The start of the season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's one activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.
What Is a Dryer Ball and How Do They Work?
If you are looking for ways to reduce single-use products in your everyday routine and around your home, dryer balls are a great option when it comes to laundry. They come in various sizes and materials, but are most commonly made from wool and are an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single-use dryer sheets and fabric softener. Their main purpose is to help prevent clothing from clumping and wrinkling in the dryer, as well as reduce drying time.
