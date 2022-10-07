Read full article on original website
Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more military aid
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.
Russia-Ukraine war live: eight arrests reported after Crimea bridge attack; Russia sustains losses in southern Ukraine
Five Russian citizens among arrests, according to local media; Ukraine military reports damage to Russian weapons and personnel
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of bond-buying extension – business live
Business group says 0.3% fall in monthly GDP is ‘warning sign that economy already stalling before market turmoil of recent weeks’
Diminishing access to care leaves millions of U.S. women in maternity care 'deserts'
The United States is still among one of the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth, especially in rural areas and communities of color, according to a new March of Dimes report.
What is China's Communist Party Congress and why does it matter?
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades this month, when members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle.
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
