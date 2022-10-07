Read full article on original website
me56
4d ago
Beautiful lady beautiful lady so so sorry that you were taken away from your children.I didn’t see how old your babies were.Something needs to be done with these Laws,they will get changed now because of you..I am hoping that someone will start a go fund me..If a family member can get a lawyer and SUE that Hochul person.Love from a grandma xoxo
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Violent Buffalo Murder Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous Still Wanted
A man who is the suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga is still on the run almost a week later. Adam Bennefield, who has a history of violence, is considered armed and dangerous. He is the primary suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga.
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours are Tuesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours are on Tuesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road Then, the funeral will be on Wednesday at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
Buffalo man wanted for allegedly killing his wife, has a violent criminal past
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local police agencies want to find Adam Bennefield. They believe he is the person who killed his wife last week. Keaira Bennefield was shot to death in a car in front of her kids who were in the vehicle on Richlawn and Shawnee in the Central Park area of Buffalo.
Buffalo man indicted for beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A Buffalo man is facing murder, assault and criminal contempt charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death.
Buffalo man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death with a pipe. Police say 30-year-old Abouycea Thornton assaulted the couple near Bailey and Berkshire avenues the night of September 17th, injuring the woman and killing the man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man pleads guilty to gun charge, failing to appear
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a gun charge as well as failing to appear in court. Attorneys say that on March 19, 2018, police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Edwin Colon and found a semi-automatic pistol, ammunition and a […]
16-year-old pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting on Koons Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Koons Avenue on January 25. A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured.
Home video showed police misrepresented key facts in a pot bust. They settled for $775,000.
In depositions, officers admitted that statements they made in police reports, the search warrant and other documents were inaccurate.
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York
Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 killed, 1 seriously injured in Western New York crash, troopers say
Royalton, N.Y. — Four people are dead and one is seriously injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Niagara County, troopers said. Police responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads in the town of Royalton, troopers said in a news release.
WHEC TV-10
Multiple people stabbed at Orleans County bar
MEDINA, N.Y. — Multiple people were stabbed at a bar in Orleans County on Sunday morning. It happened at Poler’s Pub in the town of Medina. Police aren’t releasing many details. We don’t know the extent of the victims’ injuries. It’s an ongoing investigation.
Police Investigating Drowning Death Near Angola, NY
Law enforcement and rescue officials in the Southtowns are trying to get more information about a person who has died. According to reports, the man was found in Lake Erie this past weekend. Details are limited and the case is still under investigation as police try to determine what exactly...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls firefighters were called out to 5501 Lockport Road Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence Video
A young mother lost her life to domestic violence.Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Buffalo law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Keaira Hudson, a 30-year-old mom to three young children, Revolt reported. Her family told the police that Hudson was trying to get out of an abusive marriage.
Arrest made after overnight shooting near Oregon St. in Rochester
Investigators identified him as the suspect after responding to a stabbing call an hour after he shot the female victim.
Comments / 2