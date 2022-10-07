Read full article on original website
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a shoulder strain suffered in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The team says Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. The right-hander will be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. Cleveland will open the AL Division Series on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees after the Guardians’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. The team will replace the 25-year-old Sandlin on the ALDS roster before Tuesday’s 10 a.m. deadline.
Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating
Kansas City Police detectives are investigating an incident in which Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed down a photographer after Monday night’s NFL game. Following the Chiefs’ 30-29 win, Adams was walking to the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms when the photographer crossed in front of him. Video shows Adams use two hands to push the man, who was carrying a tall stand in his hands.
Hornets’ Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he got his foot stepped on while driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not return to the game. Ball was driving the lane and appeared to have a step on Anthony Gill when he Gill stepped on Ball’s foot and his ankle twisted awkwardly. Ball remained on the floor for several minutes before getting to his feet and gingerly walking to the free throw line. He shot two free throws then checked out of the game and headed to the locker room. Ball is considered the centerpiece of the Hornets’ offense, averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
NFL keeping watch on return of HBCUs to national prominence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An uptick in national prominence for programs at historically Black colleges and universities has caught the eyes of NFL evaluators. During the 1960s, the Kansas City Chiefs realized quicker than any team in the AFL or NFL that players coming out of HBCUs were really good. So they drafted them, and Buck Buchanan and Emmitt Thomas and the many others helped to form the backbone of two Super Bowl teams. That’s why it made some poetic sense when Kansas City used a fourth-round pick last April on defensive back Joshua Williams. It was the highest pick of any team in several years used on an HBCU player.
