bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
bravotv.com
The Sandwiches from Katie & Ariana’s Shop, Something About Her, Look Incredible (PICS)
Vanderpump Rules business partners Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s new business is coming soon, and we finally got a first look at the menu items. Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix just took a major step toward opening their sandwich shop, Something About Her. As seen in September 17 Instagram...
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent 'Grossed Out' By Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss' Hookup
Lala Kent doesn't believe sharing is caring when it comes to her friend group. RadarOnline.com spoke to the Vanderpump Rules star at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by the Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where she discussed her monumental sobriety, season 10 of the show, and her co-star Raquel Leviss hooking up with a technically still married Tom Schwartz. Lala was the guest of honor at the event and accepted the Spirit of Sobriety Award, marking nearly four years since she kicked her alcohol addiction to the curb. Calling her sobriety "the proudest thing I’ve...
Vanderpump Rules’ Peter Madrigal Confirms Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss Hooked Up After His Own Date With Her
Avoiding the drama. Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal confirmed that his costars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during Scheana Shay's wedding trip — but he wasn't around to watch it all go down. "I don't know [who instigated it] because I went to bed," the bartender, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, […]
Ariana Madix Denies Breakup Rumors; Says She And Tom Sandoval “Are Very Much Together”
The cast of Vanderpump Rules has been inundated with drama since Season 9 of the show aired. Lala Kent tossed her fiancé, Randall Emmett, out of her life after he cheated on her. Their split was another level of messy, and the two only communicate through an app regarding their daughter.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Claps Back at Kandi Burruss for Shading Her Romance with Martell Holt
Kandi Burruss and Sheree Whitfield have been shading each other. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield is in an interesting place with Kandi Burruss. Kandi thought they were on great terms until she started watching the current season. She paid close attention to a certain conversation Sheree had with Marlo Hampton. They were discussing Sanya Richards-Ross’ choice to only invite Kandi and Kenya Moore to her blog photo shoot. Marlo felt like Sanya was just “clout chasing” for more social media followers. She felt like Sanya invited Kenya and Kandi only because they have the most followers out of the cast. This bothered Marlo. So she began to rip into Kandi and Kenya.
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Stassi Schroeder Reveals ‘Quitting Xanax’ Made Her a ’Twitchy Motherf—ker’ in Return to Podcasting After Hiatus
Back in the saddle! Stassi Schroeder has revived her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast after a two-year hiatus. Following a Wednesday, September 28, introductory episode, the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum had fellow podcaster Jackie Schimmel on as a guest that same day — and apologized for her behavior the last time Schimmel, 32, appeared on […]
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Finally Tells ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn About Her and Kody’s Split: First Look
Breaking up is hard to do! Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives about her and Kody Brown’s split in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives — and she gets mixed reactions. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at […]
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are one of several Vanderpump Rules couples who've walked down the aisle … but their nuptials didn't play out on the Bravo series. Before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series, the former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher on […]
As Tia Mowry Moves On, Cory Hardrict Responds to Rumors of Infidelity, Calls them ‘Lies’
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict‘s divorce announcement has many on social media feeling deflated and shaking their heads, wondering what happened to cause the uncoupling of one of their favorite couples. As news traveled quickly of the pending divorce, fans started speculating about the cause of the marriage crumbling...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Just Witnessed Whitney Sudler-Smith Do Something She's "Never Seen" Him Do Before
Plus, why Paige DeSorbo wants Craig Conover to extend an"olive branch" to his ex in this first look at the Southern Charm Season 8 finale. Season 8 of Southern Charm is almost over (well, until the reunion), but not before we celebrate Christmas with our favorite Charleston residents and their loved ones. In a first look at the upcoming Season 8 finale of Southern Charm, airing on September 29, we're getting a sense of where the cast stands with one another before they head off to Craig Conover's holiday party.
