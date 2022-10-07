Read full article on original website
Erika Jayne Reveals Why She “Hate[s]” This Part of RHOBH Cast Trips
Start watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion now to hear Erika's thoughts. Vacations aren't always relaxing when you're a Real Housewife. But as Erika Jayne reveals in this special sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, there's one aspect of cast trips that really stress her out: being with the group 24/7.
Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Currently Stands with Kathy Hilton Amid an Emotional Season 12
The RHOBH cast member previews the emotional Season 12 reunion featuring her sister. With the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion set to kick off on Wednesday, October 12, Kyle Richards is still feeling a lot following the emotional sit-down with the cast, as well as friend of the group Kathy Hilton, who just so happens to be her sister.
Ashley Darby Reveals a Major Update on Her Divorce
RHOP's Ashley Darby revealed how the proceedings are going amid questions from her fellow cast members. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premiere shed some light onto Ashley Darby's recently announced separation from Michael Darby, and she elaborated even more on the split during a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Robyn Dixon Explains Why She Wants a Prenup Before Second Wedding to Juan Dixon
The RHOP cast member revealed the news to Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. The Real Housewives of Potomac has chronicled the ups and downs of Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s relationship for the past six years, including the high point that was their surprise proposal back in 2019. Now, the couple’s wedding is finally coming to fruition — but not without a caveat.
Find Out Who Andy Cohen Plans to Set Ashley Darby Up With at BravoCon
Sparks may be flying between the RHOP cast member and a certain someone at BravoCon 2022. As if Andy Cohen won't already be plenty busy at BravoCon 2022, he now plans to also play matchmaker for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson. He revealed...
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Halloween Ends Co-Star Kyle Richards “a Really Stunning Human”
RHOBH’s Kyle Richards also reflects on her journey with Jamie Lee in the iconic movie franchise. We’re just days away from the world premiere of Halloween Ends, which releases in theaters and on Peacock on October 14. And you can bet that Kyle Richards, will be reprising her iconic role as Lindsey Wallace.
Here's Why Kyle Richards Is “Anxious” and “Dreading” the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion
Go behind the scenes at the RHOBH reunion as the cast reveals their expectations for the sit-down following a dramatic Season 12. Garcelle Beauvais admitted backstage at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion that how she was feeling going into the taping was the "million dollar question." As it turns out, it was the hot topic for all the ladies backstage as they glammed up for the season-ending sit-down.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Addresses Those RHOBH Rumors That She Lost 14 Friends
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast rehashes Lisa Rinna’s accusation during the Season 12 reunion. The debate over Crystal Kung Minkoff supposedly having “a falling-out” with 14 of her friends — an accusation originally made by Lisa Rinna — is picking back up at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion.
Ashley Darby Explains Buying a Home with Michael Darby Despite Their Split
The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member shared why she and her ex decided to purchase a home together, even though they had separated. On the October 9 Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby shocked her castmates, family, and viewers at home when she confirmed she planned to buy a home with Michael Darby despite the fact that they had recently decided to separate.
Go Inside Noelle and Leon Robinson’s Father-Daughter Vacation to Aspen
RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey’s daughter revealed how dad Leon made “all [her] anxiety go away” on the trip. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, may be just weeks away from turning 23, but she’s still not too grown for a family vacation. On October 7, Noelle shared a two-part Instagram “photo dump” from a recent father-daughter getaway to Aspen, Colorado, that included the sweetest message about her dad.
Forget “Bravo, Bravo, F--king Bravo,” We Have a Reason to Shout “Bravo, Bravo, Guessing Bravo”
Get ready to test your Bravo knowledge in the new “Bravo, Bravo, Guessing Bravo” game. Forget “Bravo, Bravo, F--king Bravo,” because today we present to you the ultimate test of your Bravo fandom with the launch of a game dubbed “‘Bravo, Bravo, Guessing Bravo.”
Ashley Reacts to People Getting "So Upset" About Her Plan to Buy a House with Michael
RHOP's Ashley Darby shared more details about why she wanted to purchase a home with Michael Darby amid their separation. When Ashley Darby revealed on the October 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac that she planned to buy a house with Michael Darby amid their separation, her castmates — and viewers at home — wasted no time weighing in on the matter. However, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the same night, Ashley made it clear that she stands by the decision.
Meghan King Shows a New Look at Her “Subtle but Profound” Plastic Surgery Transformation
“I did it for me and I feel good,” the RHOC alum said of her “metamorphosis” via a breast augmentation and rhinoplasty. For Meghan King, her 38th year is filled with new beginnings — and a new look. After recently revealing that she underwent a rhinoplasty and a breast augmentation, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took a moment in honor of her 38th birthday to reflect on the recent changes and to share new photos of her plastic surgery transformation.
Ashley Darby Responds to Robyn Dixon “Throwing Shade” at Her Living Situation
The RHOP cast member addressed the "women's concern" about her life during an appearance on WWHL. Exes living together isn't exactly new to The Real Housewives of Potomac cast and Ashley Darby definitely reminded fans of that when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 9. During her appearance in the Clubhouse, Ashley addressed a fan question regarding Robyn Dixon "throwing shade" at her for her living situation, which Ashley opened up about during the Season 7 premiere in which she revealed she and her estranged husband had plans to buy a home together under an LLC.
You Need to See Bethenny, Andy & Ben's Impassioned Conversation About Lasagna
When the RHONY alum called the WWHL host as part of a TikTok trend, his 3-year-old's strong opinion on lasagna sparked an unexpected, and hilarious, debate. In a September video shared to Instagram and TikTok, Stella Drivas of HungryHappens asked a question while showing her zucchini lasagna loaf recipe: "Why is no one talking about mini lasagnas in a loaf pan?" Well, TikTok creators quickly changed that.
Captain Jason Chambers Opens up About Being a Dad: "All I Care About Is My Daughter"
The Below Deck Down Under captain says being away from his 7-year-old daughter is the "hardest thing" about his job. As it turns out, Below Deck Down Under’s Captain Jason Chambers isn’t the only “cutie” in the family. Father to a seven-year-old daughter named Saskia, he recently explained to The Daily Dish how leaving behind his girl while working at sea is the “hardest thing” about his profession.
Eva Marcille Reveals the "Best Decision [She’s] Ever Made"
The RHOA alum and husband Mike Sterling's wedding anniversary messages for each other are real tear-jerkers. The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille just celebrated a major marriage milestone with husband Mike Sterling. To mark their fourth wedding anniversary, the couple threw it all the way back to their October 2018 nuptials, in swoon-worthy Instagram tributes.
Carole Radziwill Reveals What Goes in to Her "Booty Day" Workouts
Earlier this year, Carole Radziwill declared that she was entering 2022 with the intention to focus on her health. "It's the time of year when people reassess," she captioned a January 7 Instagram post. "I don't make new years resolutions but I like hitting goals, short (sleep 7 hours) and long. Health is a long one."
Contessa & Scott Metcalfe’s 2022 Halloween Costumes Include Drastic New Hairdos
The Married to Medicine couple got into the Halloween spirit a bit early this year with coordinated cartoon-inspired costumes. The Metcalfe family kicked off their Halloween celebrations a bit early this year, and they perfected every detail of their costumes while on a recent vacation. In an October 10 Instagram...
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Offer up a Timeline on When They "Went All the Way"
The engaged Summer House couple revealed a steamy new detail about their relationship. Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard announced their relationship in January, confirming suspicions fans already had for months. Now, the newly engaged Summer House couple is finally revealing all the deets on their real dating timeline, including when they “went all the way” — in more ways than one.
