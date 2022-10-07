The RHOP cast member addressed the "women's concern" about her life during an appearance on WWHL. Exes living together isn't exactly new to The Real Housewives of Potomac cast and Ashley Darby definitely reminded fans of that when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 9. During her appearance in the Clubhouse, Ashley addressed a fan question regarding Robyn Dixon "throwing shade" at her for her living situation, which Ashley opened up about during the Season 7 premiere in which she revealed she and her estranged husband had plans to buy a home together under an LLC.

